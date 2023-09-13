This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, Sept. 13

Last article: 2-2 (-0.15 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 22-33-1 (-8.44 RW Bucks)

I'll look to build on my 5-3 run over the last two articles by honing in on a pair of Wednesday interleague evening matchups that I have contrasting offensive expectations for.



St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles Best Bets

The Cardinals' offense has shown some intermittent bursts of life recently, making St. Louis an unpredictable opponent capable of capitalizing on the right matchup. They may have a reasonably favorable one Wednesday in the form of talented but inconsistent Kyle Gibson, who's garnered a career-high 14 wins but also sports a 5.12 ERA, including a 5.69 figure at home. Gibson is also surrendering a career-high 44.6 percent hard-hit rate per Statcast, while current Cards bats have also enjoyed success against Gibson in the past in the form of a collective .281 average and .986 OPS across 35 career encounters.

The Orioles have an even more encouraging offensive outlook Wednesday against young Cardinals starter Drew Rom, who's pitched to an 0-2 record, 7.79 ERA and 2.02 WHIP across the first 17.1 innings of his big-league career. Rom has flashed above-average swing-and-miss stuff in the minors, but he's also pitched to plenty of contact and exhibited control issues while generating BB/9s over 3.0 in each of his last four stints on the farm. The Orioles certainly have a potent offense, one that boasts a .280 average, .345 wOBA and 14.7 wRAA against righties at Camden Yards since the All-Star break.

Getting the Santander RBI prop at plus money is a bonus, as the switch-hitter owns a .282 average and .374 OBA at home this season, along with a .425 average with runners on base, including .500 with runners in scoring position at Camden Yards since the All-Star break. Baltimore also has a healthy projected run total of 5.5, further supporting the case for at least one RBI.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Orioles:

Over 5.5 total runs - 1st 5 Innings (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Anthony Santander Over 0.5 RBI (+115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers Best Bets

The Reds have a high-upside offense and are also rolling out a rookie pitcher in Connor Phillips that's making only his second MLB start. Therefore, on the surface, the potential for a high-scoring game certainly seems to be there.

However, I'm leaning in the opposite direction. Phillips did get touched up for five earned runs over 4.2 innings by the Mariners in his debut on Sept. 5, but a closer look reveals what has Cincy so high on the hard-throwing right-hander. Phillips still managed to record seven strikeouts in that outing, par for the course for a pitcher who'd generated K/9s of 11.9 or higher in five of six minor-league stops coming into his MLB debut.

The Tigers are a good target as well, as they own the second-highest strikeout rate against righties at home in all of baseball during the second half of the season (27.9 percent). Detroit also has a paltry .294 wOBA and -17.4 wRAA in that split, making them a much less imposing matchup than Seattle.

On the other side, Rodriguez seemingly has what it takes to neutralize Cincinnati, beginning with his left-handed delivery. The Reds have a 26.3 percent strikeout rate against lefties on the road since the All-Star break and Rodriguez boasts a career-best 3.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He's also recorded at least five strikeouts in 17 of 22 starts, giving him a very good chance of hitting the prop listed below.



MLB Best Bets for Reds at Tigers:

Under 8.5 runs (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Eduardo Rodriguez Over 4.5 strikeouts thrown (-150 on PointsBet Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

