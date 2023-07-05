MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks & Predictions for Phillies at Rays

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

It is hard to believe the MLB season is screaming into the All Star Break, but that's where we are. This season has been sensational so far and shows no signs of letting up. Today, I'll be getting into one of the many fantastic match ups with the Phillies bringing their 10-game road winning streak into Tampa to take on the Rays.

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays

Philly starter Taijuan Walker is one of the hottest pitchers in baseball. In June, Walker posted a 1.50 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP while striking out 34 batters in 36 innings pitched. The Phillies went 5-1 in those six starts. As a team, the Phils have broken out of their early season slumber as Bryce Harper returns to health and Walker leads the pitching staff resurgence. Always formidable, the Rays are 34-11 at home but are a lukewarm 5-5 in their last 10 games overall that includes a home split against the Royals. With Walker on the bump and the confidence of a 10-game road win streak, I like the Phillies here as my top play for today's game.

Game Focus Best Bet: Phillies ML (+112) @ FanDuel

Above, I outlined how good Taijuan Walker has been over the last month. Adding to his predicted success today is the fact that only one Tampa batter has seen him in their career. Tampa is going with "opener" Zack Littell but it will likely be Yonny Chirinos that gets the bulk of the innings today. This combo was successful in their last combined start against the D-backs and I see it working again today. This looks like a quick-moving, low-scoring game to me and we have value on that view.

Game Focus Best Bet: Phillies/Rays UNDER 9 (+100) at DraftKings

Taijaun Walker is the target of today's player prop selection. Not only has Walker been outstanding over the last month, I'm seeing tremendous value on his K-prop today at BetMGM and I hope you are able to jump on it like I did!

Game Focus Best Bet: Taijuan Walker OVER 4.5 Ks (+100) @ BetMGM

MLB Game Focus Best Bets for Phillies at Rays:

Here's a recap of my Game Focus Best Bets for Wednesday: