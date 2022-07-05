This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 5

Last Article's Record: 3-1, +2.1

Season Record:105-104-1, +19.32

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

I have been backing Sandy Alcantara a lot lately, especially at home with a reasonable money line against weaker opponents. We get another situation tonight as he faces a slumping Angels team that is just 10-20 in its last 30 games, while the Marlins are a surprising 18-12. The Angels team batting average over the last 7/14/28 days is .143/.205/.212.

Everything is pointing towards the Marlins and the under in this game, but I am not looking to lay the full -140. When looking at the team totals, you have Angels at 3 and Marlins at 3.5 so not a ton of value there. But with the full game total at 7, I can see going under with a 3-1 type of game. Alcantara goes deep into games, especially at home and as a favorite, which means the value is on him getting a win at +140, vs. laying the money line at -140.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Marlins

Angels/Marlins under 7 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Sandy Alcantara to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +140)

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

When the Reds are running bad, I look to go against them in any way possible. We have a -200 road favorite in the Mets with Max Scherzer returning. Nick Lodolo has an ERA of 5.52 in just three starts and has not started a game since April 24th. Scherzer has not pitched since May 18th, but he should be able to get into the sixth inning against the Reds. The Reds have had an ERA of 7.03 over the last 14 days. As bad as the Reds pitching staff has been, the Mets offense has been struggling as of late. I normally do not lay -1.5 in F5, but this situation is ideal (heavy road favorite/ace pitcher/high total) as I can see a 2-0 type of 1st half.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Reds

Mets -1.5 F5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +130)

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

I always look for situations to play on the Astros against the weaker teams in baseball. The Astros are strong home favorites with Luis Garcia against Zack Greinke. Greinke is the type of pitcher the Astros feast on because of his low strikeout rate (11.9%).

The Astros are a heavy UNDER team at home with a 4.4-3.2 average runs per game (7.6) and a 1.2 run differential. I dug into Houston home games where they are -200 or greater and the record is 10-2 this year with a 54-36 run total. (4.5-3.0).

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.11 RW buck (FanDuel -111)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Angels/Marlins under 7 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Sandy Alcantara to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +140)

Mets -1.5 F5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +130)

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.11 RW buck (FanDuel -111)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.