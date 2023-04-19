MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert Bets and Props for Tuesday, April 19

Season 9-16 -9.32 units

Prior Article 2-3 -0.65 units

For the MLB DFS crowd, RotoWire just launched a new version of the MLB DFS Optimizer with more customization options than ever before. We also have updated MLB sports betting promos to help you find the best betting offers in your area.

The BetMGM bonus code gets MLB fans a new customer bonus worth up to $1,000. Red Sox fans in Massachusetts can now legally bet on sports and to get a great bonus at BetMGM, they can use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code at signup.

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

Levi Stoudt will be in his MLB debut against the Rays in Great American "Small" Park, not to be confused with "Levi Strauss" by the way. The Rays just smashed the Reds 10-0 yesterday and Stoudt's AAA numbers leave a lot to be desired (30 innings, 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 5.7 BB/9, 7.5 K/9). I am going to double down on the Rays in this game taking them on the run line but also with the team totals. The Rays get a huge ballpark shift in their favor with the newfound power. They lead all over baseball with 4.5 runs per game in the first five innings. Light 'em up.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Reds

Rays -1.5 for 2.8 units (DraftKings -140)

Rays F5 OVER 2.5 runs for 1.45 units (DraftKings -145)

Brandon Lowe to hit a home run for 1 unit (DraftKings +320)

Wander Franco to hit a home run for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +650)

RotoWire has an updated list of credit card betting sites with sportsbooks accepting major credit cards.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics

Justin Steele has been tremendous for the Cubs since May 31 of last season with a statline of 84 innings, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts. The A's are just 3-15, and starting rookie pitcher Mason Miller had a strange minor league stat line of 28.2 innings; but 10 starts with 53 strikeouts and 6 walks. While the A's are terrible, I have no idea what to expect from Miller.

All of the certainty falls on going against Oakland with a strong Steele bet in a great ballpark which is when I lean on the trust "earned runs under" angle.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Athletics

Justin Steele UNDER 1.5 earned runs for 1.25 units (DraftKings -125)

at Colorado Rockies Pittsburgh Piratesat Colorado Rockies

The Pirates are off to a surprising 11-7 start including 8-4 on the road. They have taken the first two games of the series 5-3 and 14-3, while the Rockies are just 5-13 losing seven in a row. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo is coming off two strong outings against the Cardinals and White Sox for a combined 13.2 innings, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk, and 1 earned run.

Austin Gomber has gotten bombed in three starts (0-3, 8.16 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 6 walks) and two of those starts were outside of Coors Field .

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Rockies

Pirates -120 for 2.4 units (DraftKings -120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap