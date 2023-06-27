MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 27

Season: 41-57 -34.25 units

Prior Article: 4-4 +0.6 units

Sports betting launched in Massachusetts this spring and baseball fans located there can use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code at signup for a great welcome bonus. The BetMGM bonus code gets sports bettors a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000 when they use code ROTOBONUS.

New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

I am going to keep riding the narrative about this Yankees offense without Aaron Judge, as they are averaging 3.1 runs per game since June 4th. The overall numbers are bottom 5 in baseball with a .198 BA, .260 OBP, and .347 SLG.

We have a small sample size on A's starting pitcher, Paul Blackburn but in two home starts, he has looked good with a 2.79 ERA, 15:3 K:BB, and a 14.0 K/9.

The Yankees have gone UNDER in 13 out of their last 18 games, including 7-2-1 in their last 10 having scored 5 runs just twice. The A's have gone UNDER in 10 out of their last 16 games. Neither team can generate offense and is playing in the most spacious ballpark in baseball tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Athletics

Yankees UNDER 4.5 runs for 1.4 unit (DraftKings -140)

If you're looking to deposit with a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place.

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves

This one is simple and I rode them around this time last year, the Braves are 18-3 over their last 21 games. They have averaged 7 runs per game while allowing 4.5 runs in that stretch for a +2.5 run differential. In their 18 wins, they have gone 14-4 against the -1.5 run line. This offense is the best in baseball and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. They have also gone over 4.5 runs in 18 out of 21 games.

The Twins are averaging just 3.5 runs per game in their last 20 while allowing 4.2 runs for a negative -0.7 run differential.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at Braves

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +125)

Braves OVER 4.5 runs for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

The Astros and Cardinals are two of the more disappointing teams this season, but Framber Valdez has been lights out. With the Cardinals' offense scuffling most of the year, I will lean on Valdez and the earned runs total for a play here.

Valdez has been the model of consistency with 11 out of 15 starts having allowed less than three earned runs. He has gone at least 6.0 innings in 12 out of 15 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Cardinals

Framber Valdez UNDER 2.5 earned runs for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap