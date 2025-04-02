MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets for Wednesday, April 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, April 2

2025 Betting Record: 1-1 (-0.17 units)

2025 Player Props Betting Record: 0-1 (-1.00 units)

We're set for a typical split Wednesday slate, and I'll be focusing on two evening games featuring high-powered offenses that could meet their match against talented opposing starting pitchers.

Best MLB Bets Today

MLB Picks for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Red Sox Over 3.5 Total Runs (-140 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Red Sox moneyline (-118 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Garrett Crochet Over 16.5 Outs Recorded (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Garrett Crochet and Zach Eflin will face off in this AL East matchup, and on paper, a pitcher's duel would seemingly have a good chance of unfolding. Crochet was a high-profile addition by Boston this offseason after being liberated from the White Sox, which repeatedly undermined his typically high-quality outings over the last three seasons, leading to a mismatched assortment of metrics that include a 9-19 record, 3.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over that span.

Meanwhile, Eflin was a midseason addition by the Orioles in 2024 and thrived in Baltimore, forging a 5-2 record, 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across his nine regular-season starts with the O's. The right-hander has been a quality first-half rotation starter for the majority of his career, but Eflin has had some trouble keeping the ball in the park and also has a difficult history against several current Boston bats.

Current Red Sox hitters have generated a collective .308 average and .857 OPS in 66 plate appearances against Eflin, with Wilyer Abreu, Rafael Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela all boasting averages of .300 or better versus the O's starter. Boston has struggled to score runs for the most part after Crochet helped lead them to a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Opening Day, but the BoSox are notably the favorites for this road matchup and certainly have the talent to wreak more havoc offensively than they have so far.

Boston is projected for 4.5 runs Wednesday, so the Over on 3.5 is one I like as my main bet. The moneyline wager on the Red Sox is in play as well, and with Crochet highly capable of getting in at least six innings if he's in a groove, I'm also suggesting his prop.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks vs. Yankees

Under 2.5 runs - first 3 innings (-135 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Under 4.5 runs - first 5 innings (-138 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Zac Gallen Over 5.5 Strikeouts Recorded (-120 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Zac Gallen still has plenty of swing-and-miss stuff and is a borderline staff ace, so his rocky first outing of the season is nothing to necessarily fret over. The right-hander had an uneven 83-pitch outing against the Cubs, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks over four frames. Gallen also recorded four strikeouts despite his obvious problems with location, and he came into the 2025 campaign having posted K/9s of 9.4 to 10.8 in each of his previous six seasons.

Gallen also has a long and successful history against current Yankees hitters, whom he's held to a collective .086 average and tiny .341 OPS across a solid sample size of 88 plate appearances. The dangerous quartet of Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm are notably a combined 1-for-44 against Gallen in their respective careers.

On the other side, Carlos Rodon takes the hill for the Bronx Bombers after an impressive first start of the season where he held the Brewers to one run on four hits over five innings while recording seven strikeouts. The southpaw put together a resurgent second season in the Big Apple in 2024, posting a career-high 16 wins and complementing them with a 3.96 ERA and 10.0 K/9.

Rodon also has a good track record against Wednesday's opponent, holding current D-Backs bats to a collective .198 average and .552 OPS in a sample of 112 plate appearances. Arizona also mustered just a .299 wOBA against lefties on the road over the second half of last season and has opened 2025 with a .219 average and .291 wOBA versus southpaws in a sample of 84 plate appearances.

With two quality arms on the hill, I like the game to remain relatively low-scoring while both those starters are presumably in. I also don't mind taking a shot at Gallen's strikeout prop after he reocrded at least six strikeouts in 15 of 28 starts last season and 32 Ks of current Yankees bats in the aforementioned career sample.

MLB Picks Today Recap