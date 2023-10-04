MLB Bets Tonight: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game 2 Expert Picks

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Playoffs: Expert Picks and Player Props

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks, Oct. 4

The Diamondbacks took Game 1 against the Brewers, pulling off an upset on the road. They now have a chance to close out the Brewers on Wednesday with their ace Zac Gallen on the mound. Let's dig into the betting market for this matchup and highlight three wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 36-34 (-7.09 units)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

With the Diamondbacks fighting for a playoff spot up until the final days of the regular season, they weren't able to line up their rotation for the playoffs. That forced them to turn to Brandon Pfaadt in Game 1. After struggling through the regular season, he only made it through 2.2 innings before being pulled.

The good news for the Diamondbacks is that now they will have Gallen on the mound with a chance to close out the series. He wasn't at his best as the season came to a close, but he did have at least five strikeouts in 25 of his 34 start this season, including in each of his final three outings. In two previous meetings with the Brewers, he recorded 15 strikeouts over 14 innings. The Diamondbacks need him to provide length after the bullpen was overworked Tuesday, so expect Gallen to receive enough opportunities to record at least five strikeouts again.

Best Player Prop for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks:

Zac Gallen over 4.5 strikeouts (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Alek Thomas went 0-for-4 in Game 3, striking out three times. He was a regular for the Diamondbacks for much of the season, but he batted just .230 with a .278 wOBA. He also didn't provide much power with his .144 ISO.

As bad as his numbers were, Thomas was even worse on the road, recording a .106 ISO and a .245 wOBA away from Arizona. A difficult matchup awaits him in Freddy Peralta, who had a 3.29 ERA and a 3.40 FIP at home during the regular season. Don't be surprised if Thomas has another quiet night at the plate.

Diamondbacks Player Prop for Game 2:

Alek Thomas under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Like Thomas, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struggled in Game 1, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. His regular season splits don't favor him bouncing back in this matchup. While he had a .815 OPS against left-handed pitchers, he only had a .756 OPS against righties. Also, he had a .715 OPS on the road, compared to a .830 OPS at home. In addition to Peralta taking the mound, behind him is a group of relievers that had the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball. Look for a muted stat line from Gurriel.

D-Backs Player Prop for Game 2



Lourdes Gurriel Jr. under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Wild Card Best Bets for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks:

