MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Rangers vs. Angels

MLB Single Game Bets: Expert Picks for Rangers vs Angels on Thursday, June 15

Last Article's Record: 1-3, -2.20 units

Season Record: 25-29, -2.31 units

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi to record a Win, +220 (DraftKings)

Nate Eovaldi has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, and has been especially sharp recently, logging 6+ innings in seven of his last eight starts, while recording the Win in seven of those eight starts. He also pitched an 8.0-inning shutout in his prior start vs. the Angels this year. Shohei Ohtani is obviously a great pitcher as well, but he has not been especially sharp over the last six weeks or so. Big value on Eovaldi here, and note the large 155-cent premium over the Rangers -135 moneyline (with a pitcher who routinely pitches very deep into games, backed by an offense that leads the majors in scoring).

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Rangers

