MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Thursday, June 30

Written by 
Eric Timm 
June 30, 2022

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Last Article's Record: 2-2, +0.65

Season Record: 19-15, +3.32

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola is a stud, but Braves starter Ian Anderson has fared very well against the current Philly lineup in his career. There is simply too much value on the Braves to ignore here. 

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

  • ATL (ML) (+130) @ DraftKings

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Wisler may be the listed starter for the Rays, but Ryan Yarbrough will be the primary pitcher as they face Yusei Kikuchi, who has been an absolute disaster for the Jays. Tampa is scuffling but is getting healthier, and this is a lot of value for a team facing a pitcher as bad as Kikuchi has been. 

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Jays 

  • TB (ML) (+125) @ DraftKings

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

The Reds have pummeled Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks in his career and Hendricks has been bad so far this year against just about everyone. The Reds have proven they can hit and the ball should be jumping out of Wrigley tonight. I don't see the Cubs having enough firepower to keep up with the Reds' attack tonight. 

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Cubs

  • CIN (ML) (+110) @ DraftKings

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Pads Ace Joe Musgrove hits the bump as these rivals kick off a four-game series in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are frequently overpriced, and while starter Mitch White hasn't been terrible, this number is pretty disrespectful to Musgrove and the Padres. With the Dodgers' big guns firing over the weekend, San Diego will put a little extra into this one to make sure they get at least one win in the series. At plus money, I can't ignore the value. 

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Dodgers

  • SD (ML) (+115) @ DraftKings

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

  • ATL (ML) (+130) @ DraftKings
  • TB (ML) (+125) @ DraftKings
  • CIN (ML) (+110) @ DraftKings
  • SD (ML) (+115) @ DraftKings

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign.

Eric Timm
Eric is currently in his 19th season as a featured handicapper with Nelly's Sportsline, specializing in the NFL, College Football, and College Basketball. His positive demeanor coupled with a steady and measured approach has helped his clients attain both short and long-term success, making him one of the most respected handicappers in the Midwest.
