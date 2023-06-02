This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, June 2

Season: 30-48 -34.89 units

Prior Article: 2-2 -0.54 units

Oakland Athletics at Miami Marlins

Oakland's starting pitcher Hogan Harris sounds more like a professional wrestler than a starting pitcher. He's got a 10.13 ERA in 5.1 innings. In three seasons in the minors, Harris has a 3.28 ERA, and 1.18 WHIP, with 11.4 K/9, but also a 4.6 BB/9 which is usually the kiss of death. He has walked 6 and struck out 5 in his limited innings.

The UNDER is 6-1 in the last 7 A's road games and 10-4 in their last 14 overall. They have only scored 3 or more runs in 3 out of their last 14 games.

The Marlins are a respectable 29-28 while the A's are still on pace for the worst record all-time at 12-46. Miami will not overlook the A's and should be able to handle them tonight at home.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Marlins

Marlins -1.5 for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)

Athletics UNDER 3.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -118)

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

The Jays average 5.1 runs per game on the road, and 5.5 in their last 15. New York's Justin Verlander has not looked good in five starts with a 4.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 22/6 K/BB in 30 innings. The Jays are 12-4 to the OVER in their last 16 road games. Chris Bassitt has given up 5 home runs in his last two starts including seven earned runs in just four innings against the Twins.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Mets

Blue Jays/Mets OVER 8.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

These two pitchers faced one another on May 9th and the Astros won 3-1. I will look at the UNDER again in this spot with two stud pitchers in Shohei Ohtani vs. Framber Valdez. Ohtani has a 1.69 ERA in his last five starts against the Astros and Javier has a 3.19 ERA in his last five against the Angels. The F5 total was just 3.5 runs, and both starters have averaged more than 6.0 innings per start, so I will take the better value in the game total at 7.5.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Astros

Angels/Astros UNDER 7.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap