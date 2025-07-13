It's the last day of standard MLB action before the All-Star break, and Sunday delivers us 11 games on the DFS docket with the first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations to help you make the most of it before a few days off.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. WAS ($10,000): Though Peralta's strikeouts are a bit down, he's been so strong in that area where he still lists a 9.51 K/9 rate. He's also posted a 2.74 ERA, including a 1.56 at home. Washington is middling in terms of runs scored, but I don't fear that offense matching up with Peralta.

Sonny Gray, STL vs. ATL ($9,700): Look beyond Gray's 3.51 ERA and you'll find a 2.79 FIP and 5.95 K/BB rate. His home ERA is also 2.83. Atlanta ranks bottom-10 in offense while Austin Riley is currently out of action.

Nick Martinez, CIN vs. COL ($7,000): With two pitchers on the higher end of salary already mentioned, I wanted to throw in a roll of the dice. Martinez just gave up 10 runs with an overall 4.85 ERA and 4.21 FIP. This recommendation is, of course, about the matchup as the Rockies sit 27th in runs scored with a .291 OBP.

Top Targets

Having hit five home runs across his last nine games, Jose Ramirez ($5,500) is earning his break from participating in the All-Star Game he was selected to play in as he's gunning for his second straight 30-homer, 30-double, 30-steal season. Former Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale is here to help having registered a 5.17 ERA between two clubs.

It's been a slight dropoff for Jarren Duran ($4,700) with an .836 OPS versus righties and .865 at home. He's even notched an .831 the last three weeks. And while that all represents a step down, it's still quite good. Ryan Pepiot's 3.32 ERA indicates he's been decent, yet his 4.28 FIP and 1.41 HR/9 rate tell a different story.

Bargain Bats

After gearing up with a run through the minors, Noelvi Marte ($3,900) has regained his spot in the Reds' lineup having slashed .293/.340/.565 over 27 games with six homers and four stolen bases. Rockies pitcher or not, Austin Gomber carries a career 4.90 ERA and 1.46 HR/9 rate. And this year, he's allowed righties to hit .333 against.

It's a Xavier Edwards ($3,900) power surge! That is to say, he hit his first home run of the season on Saturday. That's obviously not his speciality, but batting .289 and stealing 16 bases is. The start to Brandon Young's MLB career has been pretty disastrous with a 6.14 through five starts.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Nationals (Jake Irvin): Christian Yelich ($4,900), Jackson Chourio ($4,700), Sal Frelick ($4,100)

It's all Brewers outfielders for this stack, and that's just the way it shook out. It's worth picking a few bats against Irvin as he's managed a 6.96 ERA and 2.5 HR/9 rate from his last eight starts. Lefties have consistently been better against him, so I've included two southpaws. I also opted for Chourio over second baseman Brice Turang.

With 19 homers and 14 steals, Yelich should have his first 20/20 campaign since 2019. He's also been bolstered by an .897 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Chourio set the bar high as a rookie, so much so it feels like's he's slumping with "only" 15 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and 25 doubles. He's been iffy against righties this year, though slugged .507 in those matchups during his debut. Frelick has taken a step forward as a hitter averaging .292 with three triples and seven homers after only two of the latter during 2024. He's also registered an .898 home OPS this season.

Twins vs. Pirates (Mitch Keller): Byron Buxton ($6,200), Matt Wallner ($3,300), Kody Clemens ($2,800)

Keller has been getting some positive publicity even with a 3.58 ERA and a K/9 rate that decreased to 7.09 while letting lefties go .275 against. Just because he's having his best career season doesn't mean he's been above-average on the mound, which is why I'm offering three Twins - two of them lefties.

Buxton is a righty, yet he's also having an exciting year. After hitting for the cycle on Saturday, he's slashed .286/.350/.571 with 21 homers and 17 swipes. Stay healthy, Byron! With Wallner, the upside is simple. Since 2023, he's slugged .523 against righties and .524 at home. Clemens has finally earned a regular big-league role by showing some real power having sent 12 deep while slugging .507 through 61 games. He can't hit lefties at all – hence the lack of an everyday job – but he's slugged .523 versus righties.

