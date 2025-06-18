This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Ready to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? I hope so! First, of course, you can take a look at my MLB DFS lineup recommendations. There are 11 games on the MLB docket starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. You have options, but I have suggestions, and here they are.

Pitching

Sonny Gray, STL at CWS ($10,400): Gray has had a couple rough starts this season, but he has a 3.20 FIP and 5.61 K/BB rate. He's still an above-average pitcher even if he's not likely to find himself in the Cy Young race. We aren't quite at the halfway point of the season, but the White Sox are basically locked into the bottom five in runs scored, and they have a sub-.300 OBP.

Kris Bubic, KAN at TEX ($10,100): Bubic just got roughed up by the Yankees, but that was the Yankees. The Rangers are not the Yankees, as they are in the bottom five in runs scored. Plus, even after that tough day against the Bronx Bombers, Bubic still has an 1.92 ERA and 2.55 FIP.

Justin Verlander, SFG vs. CLE ($7,900): Verlander finally started to get rolling… and then he jacked up his pectoral muscle. Well, he's ready to take the mound again, and over his last six starts he has a 2.97 ERA. Cleveland is 25th in runs scored, and Verlander is also primed to benefit from San Francisco's pitcher-friendly ballpark, especially as hot weather starts to help offense elsewhere.

Top Targets

Some of the doubles Isaac Paredes ($3,400) hit last year have become homers, as in his first season with the Astros he already has 15 home runs through 69 games. He also sports a .482 slugging percentage against his fellow righties. Luis Severino got on board with the Athletics a season too late, missing out on the spacious, if decrepit, confines of the Oakland Coliseum. He has a 0.93 ERA on the road… and a 7.10 ERA at Sutter Health Park.

After a strong start to June, Gunnar Henderson ($3,200) is now up to a .277 batting average with eight homers, two triples, and nine stolen bases through 65 games. In truth, his only issue since returning from injury has been against his fellow lefties. Henderson has a .924 OPS against righties. The typically homer-prone Taj Bradley has gotten his HR/9 rate down to 1.14, but he still has a 4.35 ERA, and a 4.56 ERA in Tampa's short-term home park.

Bargain Bats

The shortstop Masyn Winn ($2,900) has a .769 OPS against his fellow righties and also a .769 OPS on the road. For his position, and at this salary, that's sufficient. Sean Burke has an 1.42 ERA with a 3.32 FIP in a cup of coffee last year, which made it seem likely he was going to get a reality check this year. Indeed, the righty has a 4.71 ERA and a 5.13 FIP, and his fellow righties have hit .288 against him.

It seem unlikely in his age-31 season that Harrison Bader ($2,600) has learned the patience to sustain his .347 OBP, but his seven home runs and seven stolen bases are less of a surprise. He's also slugged .427 against lefties since 2023. Nick Lodolo's home/road splits are so remarkable I mention them every time he pitches at home, but I'm doing it again. Over the last three seasons the lefty has a 2.94 ERA in away games, and a 6.50 ERA at the Great American Ball Park.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees vs. Angels (Jack Kochanowicz): Jazz Chisholm ($3,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), Ben Rice ($3,200)

Lefties, lefties, lefties. Get your Yankees lefties for Wednesday! Kochanowicz was bad as a rookie, but he's been even worse this season. He has a 5.53 ERA, 6.28 K/9 rate, 4.14 BB/9 rate, and 1.63 HR/9 rate. Oh, and lefties have hit .307 against Kochanowicz. Oh, and Yankee Stadium tends to be kind to lefties. If switch hitter Jasson Dominguez draws into the lineup, I'd consider rostering him as well.

Chisholm has nine homers and 10 swiped bags even though he's only played 41 games. Since 2023 he's slugged .488 against righties. Bellinger has nine homers and three triples, and in his first season as a Yankee he's been another point of reference for how lefties hit in the Bronx. He's slugged .516 at Yankee Stadium in 2025. Rice has been cold, and his playing time is likely to dwindle with Giancarlo Stanton back. I do believe he'll draw in against Kochanowicz though, and he has an .814 OPS against righties.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks (Eduardo Rodriguez): George Springer ($3,100), Vladimir Guerrero ($3,000), Bo Bichette ($2,900)

Rodriguez's first season as a Diamondback was truncated, but bad. He had a 5.04 ERA over 10 starts. Well, he's made 11 starts this season, but his ERA is up to 6.27. His HR/9 rate is up to 1.61, and his road ERA is 6.91 for good measure. While even lefties have hit the southpaw well, righties have hit .301 against him this year and hit .289 last year, so I'm stacking three right-handed Blue Jays.

Springer has a .914 OPS over the last three weeks. He's been better at home this year as well, as he has a .857 OPS at the Rogers Centre. It seems Guerrero has dipped back down to being patience and hitting doubles, as he has a .380 OBP with 14 doubles and nine home runs. However, he's slugged .550 against lefties this year, and since 2023 he has a .413 OBP against southpaws. Bichette is far ahead of what he did in 2024, but still behind the hitter he was in 2023. He has a .270 average with nine homers and four stolen bases. Notably, while he's been quite bad on the road, he has an .876 OPS at home.

