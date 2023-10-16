MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday October 16

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Days with multiple MLB games are in short supply between now and next March, so let's savor Monday. We have Game 2 of the Astros and Rangers at 4:37 p.m. ET, followed by Game 1 of the Phillies hosting the Diamondbacks. I've got some lineup ideas in mind, so here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX at HOU ($8,900): This was not an easy call. Framber Valdez has been struggling, though, and Zac Gallen had a 2.47 ERA at home this year but a 4.42 ERA on the road. Eovaldi was scuffling prior to the postseason, but now he's gone out and made two quality starts. He's allowed two runs with 11 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. None of these matchups are easy. It's the League Championship Series! As such, I will take my chances on the pitcher who has not only pitched really well in the postseason, but gone relatively deep into games.

Top Target

Postseason production matters not to the resume of Corbin Carroll ($4,500) when it comes to him winning the NL Rookie of the Year award, but to be fair he had that locked up anyway. What's encouraging is that the moment hasn't proven too big for the young slugger. He's hit .412 and knocked two homers, but also walked six times, showing patience in big moments. The Phillies played a bit coy when it came to naming a starter, but Zack Wheeler is in line to get the ball in Game 1. He had a 4.13 ERA at home, though, and allowed lefties to hit .261 against him.

Bargain Bat

While Josh Jung ($3,500) was solid against righties during the regular season, and has an 1.209 OPS in the playoffs in part because he's managed against right-handers, facing a lefty is still his dream. He slashed .327/.368/.627 in those matchups in 2023. Framber Valdez is a lefty, and in 10 regular-season starts after throwing a no-hitter he posted a 4.29 ERA. In his one playoff start, he allowed five runs in 4.1 innings to the Twins.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen): Bryce Harper ($4,200), Nick Castellanos ($3,500), Bryson Stott ($3,100)

As with last season, the Phillies seem locked in as a lineup. They are also surely glad that the Diamondbacks upset the Dodgers, because that means they get to play Game 1 at home. This lineup loves its home park, and the fans in the playoffs seem to hype them up to a new level. That's a bit of armchair psychology, I know, so here's a reminder that Gallen had a 4.42 ERA on the road in 2023 (and a 3.79 ERA in away starts since 2021, so it's not a one-season fluke).

Over the last three seasons, Harper has an 1.005 OPS against righties and an 1.033 OPS at home. Of course, he's also been dynamite at the plate in the playoffs, putting up an 1.381 OPS with three home runs. Castellanos, though, has actually outhit Harper in the postseason. He has four homers with an 1.440 OPS. While he's a righty, and tends to prefer facing a lefty, he also had a .900 OPS at home during the regular season, so I'm happy to roster him. Stott hasn't produced to the same level in the playoffs, but he hit .280 with 15 homers and 31 stolen bases this season. The second baseman had a .752 OPS against righties and a .753 OPS at home, so here's hoping he can get things on track.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.