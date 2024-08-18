MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 18

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Looking for a bountiful Sunday? It's the dog days of summer, but there's no need to take your eyes off the prize. The MLB DFS slate for Sunday has 11 games, with the first ones beginning at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Now, onto my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

George Kirby, SEA at PIT ($10,100): Kirby's last start was a disaster, but he's having a fine season with a 3.06 FIP and remarkable 8.41 K/9 rate. Prior to that terrible performance, he posted a 2.17 ERA across his previous 13 outings. The Pirates sit bottom-10 in runs scored, so I think the Mariners righty will get back on track.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD at STL ($8,900): Kershaw has made four starts since returning to the rotation and has produced a 3.50 ERA, though the lefty has had to work his way back. In his last appearance, he went 5.2 innings against the Brewers and only allowed one run. The Cardinals have done well enough where they won't finish in the bottom-five in runs, yet the bottom-10 is all but guaranteed.

Merrill Kelly, ARI at TAM ($8,200): Speaking of pitchers who recently came back, Kelly just went five innings and only gave up two runs against the Phillies. He's also recorded a 3.27 ERA the last three seasons. The Rays sit 28th in offense and seem likely to finish there. They decided to largely punt on the current campaign at the trade deadline, so Kelly can take advantage of that.

Top Targets

Over the last three weeks, Vladimir Guerrero ($3,800) has posted a 1.370 OPS. Suddenly, one looks up and sees Vladito is batting .319 with 25 homers and 33 doubles. Shota Imanaga was a Rookie of the Year candidate early on, but has struggled to a 4.99 ERA across his last nine starts. The southpaw is still handling lefties while righties have gone .246 against.

This season Jose Altuve ($3,700) has an .838 home OPS with a .386 OBP versus lefties. That's notable because Ky Bush has shown some terrible control and command as the lefty has made two starts and managed a 12.46 B/9 rate.

Bargain Bats

Bryson Stott ($2,800) has completely lost his power, but he's still stolen 25 bases. And it's easier to steal on righties, against whom he's produced 27 of 33 career home runs. Jake Irvin, a natural righty, has a 6.23 ERA in his last seven starts while lefties have gone .258 against during his career.

Like many young hitters, Pete Crow-Armstrong ($2,700) is raw and undisciplined at the plate. He has one clear skill and that's his tremendous speed with 23 steals and six triples through 85 games. Bowden Francis has been in and out of the rotation while producing a 5.07 FIP on the year.

Stacks to Consider

Royals at Reds (Andrew Abbott): Bobby Witt ($4,600), Maikel Garcia ($2,900), Freddy Fermin ($2,600)

As a rookie, Abbott experienced issues with homers that led to a 4.19 FIP. In his sophomore season, he's conceded more long balls (1.62 per nine innings) while his FIP is up to 5.05. Over the last month, Abbott has given up multiple home runs in three starts. Since he's a lefty, I've selected three right-handed Royals.

Witt has been as good as any hitter in baseball with 25 homers, 25 stolen bases and a .351 average that has him in line to win a batting title. He's also produced a 1.269 OPS the last three weeks. Garcia is not a power hitter, but the third baseman offers speed with five triples and 30 steals. Fermin has recently found himself in the DH role when a lefty is on the mound and has registered an .862 OPS versus southpaws and an .859 the last 21 days.

Padres at Rockies (Bradley Blalock): Jackson Merrill ($3,900), Jurickson Profar ($3,800), Jake Cronenworth ($3,500)

Blalock will be making his second MLB start and his first at Coors Field. He never pitched a day in Triple-A. The Rockies don't have anything to lose in starting the 23-year-old righty, but I'm not exactly buying in. So I want a Padres stack before they leave the Mile High City.

Merrill has notched an .884 OPS versus righties and a .921 on the road during his rookie season. Profar is going to compile his first 20-homer season in a while along with highs in average, OBP, and slugging. He's managed to keep it going all season with an .818 OPS the last three weeks. Cronenworth has produced an .810 OPS versus right-hand pitchers. And while he's been much better at home, the Coors factor is enough for me to overlook that.

