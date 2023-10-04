MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 4

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Playoff baseball is so good. That's not germane to DFS insight, but I just wanted to start with that. We have four Game 2s Wednesday, with the first starting at 3 p.m. ET. There is a good chance at least one of these series end, but hopefully we get at least a couple of Game 3s for Thursday! Because, after all, playoff baseball is so good. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. MIA ($8,000): The Marlins are in the playoffs, and they finished in the bottom five in runs scored. These kinds of opportunities are rare when it comes to postseason DFS play. Nola had some struggles this year, which was surprising, but he posted a 3.29 ERA at home. This matchup is well worth targeting.

Top Target

Speaking of targets, I'm looking to Christian Yelich ($4,900) on Wednesday. His overall statistics are quite good, but his slash line against righties this year was .294/.393/.489. The southpaw put together a formidable campaign versus right-handed pitchers. Zac Gallen allowed less than one homer per nine innings, but mostly because he has proven adept at keeping the ball in the park at home. On the road he had a 4.42 ERA, in part because he allowed 1.3 homers per nine innings, and 14 of the 22 home runs he gave up this season were to lefties, even though he faced more right-handed batters.

Bargain Bat

There are a couple of reasons why Edouard Julien ($4,400) earned a regular spot in the Twins lineup as a rookie. One, the southpaw posted an .898 OPS against righties. Two, he put up a .918 OPS at home. Now, here he is, facing a righty in Jose Berrios. Not only that, but since 2021 Berrios has allowed lefties to hit .272 against him.

Stack to Consider

Rangers at Rays (Zach Eflin): Corey Seager ($6,300), Marcus Semien ($5,700), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,200)

Eflin was surprisingly effective in his first season with the Rays (what else is new down in St. Pete?), though he did post a 3.81 ERA over his final 15 starts of the season, which also happen to be his post All-Star break outings. Mostly, though Eflin is a righty, and while the Rangers have a lineup that tends to feast on lefties, and at home, there is still a clear stack here for me against a pitcher who while, he posted a respectable 3.50 ERA in 2023, is no ace.

When all was said and done, Seager managed to post an 1.013 OPS with 33 homers, 96 RBI, and 42 doubles in only 119 games. He was bolstered by an 1.075 OPS versus righties, but his .881 OPS against southpaws won't allow the Rays to neutralize him with bullpen arms. Semien batted an unexpected .276 this season, and thanks to an RBI in his penultimate game got to 100 RBI and 122 runs scored. Though right handed, he had an .836 OPS in those matchups, the second time in three seasons he posted a better OPS against righty pitchers. Lowe was cold down the stretch, but his career .355 OBP speaks to his keen batting eye, which makes it easier to believe he can right the ship. I'm also encouraged by his .833 OPS against righties this year.

