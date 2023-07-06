MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Thursday, July 6

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Pitching

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX at BOS ($9,900): I'm going with Eovaldi over George Kirby at $10,200 given that Kirby has to go into Houston and face a tough lineup. Eovaldi should have the revenge factor working in favor for him and Boston isn't the once formidable lineup it once was. Eovaldi hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any of his last 15 starts and has at least four strikeouts in every start this season.

Julio Urias, LAD vs. PIT ($8,700): This is definitely a gamble given the injury woes Urias has had this season, but there's also a lot of upside with him. He's had an ERA south of 3.00 in three of the last four seasons and his strikeout rate has been around a batter per inning throughout his career. The Dodgers are a -225 home favorite, suggesting the win and a quality start is in play for Urias here.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman, LAD vs. PIT ($4,200): Freeman is as consistent as they come, scoring positive fantasy points in every game except one since June 4. Johan Oviedo has given up a home run in each of his last three starts and allowed eight earned runs in his latest outing. Freeman offers a solid floor with a nice upside as well.

Jose Ramirez, CLE vs. KC ($3,800): Jordan Lyles has struggled this season with a 6.68 ERA and Ramirez has 13 home runs, nine stolen bases, 52 RBI and 51 runs scored. He's also been very consistent, only putting up one goose egg since June 4. Ramirez has also gone 4-for-7 against Lyles in his career with a double and two walks.

Bargain Bats

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI vs. NYM ($2,700): Perdomo should continue to hit in the leadoff spot and his OPS is still north of .800. He's shown a much better batting eye this season with a 35:45 K:BB and he's been running more with nine steals in 261 plate appearances. Carlos Carrasco is a good matchup for Perdomo, as the right-hander is 36 and has a 5.94 ERA (1.57 WHIP) this season.

Anthony Rizzo, NYY vs. BAL ($3,100): Rizzo looks like a solid value at this price point and he's always hit well in Yankee Stadium. He has an .882 OPS this season at home and 19 home runs last season led to a .840 OPS.

Stacks To Consider

Diamondbacks vs. Mets (Carrasco): Corbin Carroll ($4,000), Christian Walker ($3,100), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,000), Perdomo

My disdain for Carrasco should be apparent by now, and I was the president of his fan club a few years ago when he was in Cleveland. However, in fantasy (daily in particular) we need to adjust and change on a daily basis. Carroll is a fantasy monster with the ability to hit and run while Walker remains one of the more underrated hitters in the game. Gurriel is a hit-or-miss type of player, but in daily fantasy you want those types of players as they can provide upside while being an unpopular play.

Guardians vs. Royals (Lyles): Ramirez, Josh Naylor ($3,300), Amed Rosario ($2,900), Steven Kwan ($2,800)

This is a relatively cheap stack, but Cleveland typically doesn't score a ton of runs so that might make them a bit of an unpopular option even in a plus matchup. Rosario fills a positional scarcity need at shortstop while Kwan is an economical choice at the leadoff spot. Watch and make sure all of these players are in the lineup before rostering them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin Payne plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: Fanduel: kevinccp, Draft Kings: kevinccp, Yahoo: kevinccp.