MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 20

There are nine MLB games on the DFS slate for Sunday, with the first starting at 1:05 p.m. EDT. That isn't unusual, but the key difference this time is that six teams aren't in action due to the hurricane headed toward Southern California. Hopefully everything turns out okay in that region. For now, here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Max Scherzer, TEX vs. MIL ($10,900): Through three starts with the Rangers, Scherzer has posted an 1.80 ERA. That tracks to me as "Mad Max" seems like the kind of pitcher who would get revved up after being dealt and with the playoffs in the picture. It also helps that he's registered a 2.41 ERA over the four previous seasons. The Brewers might win the NL Central, but if they do it'll also be likely they'll finish bottom-10 in runs scored.

Max Fried, ATL vs. SF ($9,800): Double the Max for your enjoyment. Fried hasn't enjoyed the smoothest ride since returning from injury, though he hasn't been bad and has compiled a 2.57 ERA this year. Given his career 3.06 and his longstanding propensity to avoid walks and homers, I think he'll be just fine. The Giants, meanwhile, are hovering around the bottom-10 in offense and use a few lefties who likely won't be in the lineup against Fried and aren't likely to succeed if they are.

Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. KC ($8,500): This play is for the matchup. The Cubs rank top-five in runs scored while the Royals sit bottom-five. KC is also starting Jordan Lyles, increasing the chances of Hendricks picking up a win. If Hendricks goes deep enough into the game to qualify for the victory, I expect he'll get it and likely won't be knocked around in the process.

Top Targets

While he's got a great chance to win the NL MVP, sometimes Ronald Acuna ($4,700) is worth recommending because it's particularly conducive to do so. He's hit .333 with 28 homers and 55 stolen bases to go with an 1.012 OPS at home. Acuna has excelled against both righties and lefties, which is good because the Giants' starter wasn't revealed by the end of Saturday. It looks like it will be Alex Wood, who has a 4.90 FIP and has allowed righties to hit .279 against.

If you can consistently slug over .500, you are a true power hitter. And indeed, Rafael Devers ($3,500) has slugged .511 this year and a career .512. That is bolstered by his performance against righties with the southpaw posting a .925 OPS against them since 2021. Clarke Schmidt has let lefties hit .303 against and has allowed 1.6 homers per nine innings at home.

Bargain Bats

Switch-hitter Ian Happ ($3,200) has recorded 14 homers and 10 stolen bases, not to mention a .362 OBP. However, his .797 OPS against righties shows a clear preference for those matchups. Jordan Lyles isn't just a righty, but one of the worst pitchers of the last decade with a career 5.21 ERA and a 7.19 on the road in 2023.

The Andrew McCutchen ($3,100) reunion tour with the Pirates was not able to sustain itself, though he's still compiled a .377 OBP with 11 home runs and 10 steals. He doesn't have much in the way of power, yet still produces singles and gets on base. The lefty Dallas Keuchel is getting another start with his 6.44 ERA and opposing batters going .307 against the last three seasons.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Brewers (Adrian Houser): Marcus Semien ($3,700), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,400), Travis Jankowski ($2,500)

While it's true Houser keeps the ball in the park, it hasn't helped him much based on his current 4.43 ERA. And since 2021, he's managed a 4.65 on the road. This year, righties have hit .304 against Houser while lefties have batted .281 over the last couple seasons. And that's why I've selected two lefties in this stack.

Semien is the righty here, though he's gone .278 with 30 doubles, four triples, and 12 stolen bases. He also lists an .836 OPS against righties and an .854 at home. Lowe has hit .277 with a .382 OBP against righties. He's also recorded an .878 OPS in the Rangers' ballpark. Jankowski's game isn't built on power, so Houser isn't going to cut into what he does. So what does he do? The lefty has produced a .286 average, .382 OBP, and 16 steals through 80 games.

Cardinals vs. Mets (Carlos Carrasco): Nolan Arenado ($3,400), Jordan Walker ($2,600), Alec Burleson ($2,300)

With the white flag waved on the season, Carrasco is still going to get trotted out there in spite of his lack of success. This will be his second time in three seasons with the Mets where he finishes with an ERA over 6.00. He's also only struck out 6.62 batters per nine while walking 4.06. Since righties have gone .298 against Carrasco during his time with New York, I've leaned that way.

There's a good chance Arenado will be able to reach 30 homers for the third season in a row, and this game should help. He's slugged .515 against righties and .504 at home. Walker hasn't fully lived up to his prospect status yet, yet has 11 homers and six stolen bases. He's also registered a .778 OPS versus righties while struggling against southpaws. Burleson has a .717 OPS against righties and a .790 at home. Neither are great numbers, but the Cards are banged up and he's about the only viable lefty option remaining.

Mets at Cardinals (Dakota Hudson): Pete Alonso ($3,800), Francisco Lindor ($3,700), Daniel Vogelbach ($2,400)

While Hudson has posted a 3.86 ERA from his last three starts, he's also given up four homers during those outings and carries a 4.92 FIP on the year. The righty has never been a strikeout guy having averaged 6.21 punchouts per nine in his career. On the road, the Mets have a lineup that can rack up a few homers.

Alonso's hitting has been more all-or-nothing this year, but there's been plenty of it with 38 homers with his average down to .224. He's mainly struggled at home, though boasts a .921 OPS while going .247 on the road. Not great, but much better. Lindor has somewhat quietly racked up 22 homers and 21 stolen bases, his first 20/20 campaign since 2019. His power has been displayed on the road with an .848 OPS. The lefty Vogelbach needs to see a righty, but since 2021 has slugged .445 against righties while dispatching 36 homers. He doesn't play a lot, yet represents great bang-for-your-buck potential if he faces a righty as there's a chance he'll go yard.

