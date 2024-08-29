MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 29

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We typically try to include one expensive pitcher and one cheap one, but that's simply not an option today. We only have two arms worth recommending, but both are the most expensive players on this slate. That will sometimes happen, but both of these guys are miles ahead of any other pitcher out there. We'll try to zone in on some cheap bats to squeeze in one of these expensive arms, so let's go ahead and start with those two studs!

Pitching

Michael King, SD at STL ($10,000)

King was one of the major pieces of the Juan Soto trade, and he looks like a sensational acquisition for San Diego. Despite getting off slow, King has complied a 2.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 rate across his last 15 starts. He's also scored at least 27 FanDuel points in 18 of his last 19 starts, posting a 2.18 ERA and 1.02 WHIP on the road in that span. That superb stretch should continue in a matchup with St. Louis, sitting 20th in OPS and 24th in runs scored.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX at CWS ($9,500)

Eovaldi has quietly turned his career around in Texas, tallying a 3.70 ERA and 1.12 WHIP since signing with them last season. He's also allowed three runs or fewer in 18 of his last 23 starts, with four of those stinkers coming against some of the best offenses in baseball. Chicago is nowhere near that, ranked last in runs scored, OBP, OPS, wOBA and xwOBA. That's awesome since Eovaldi has a 1.02 WHIP since July 1, scoring a season-high 55 FanDuel points in his one matchup with the White Sox. That's why he enters this matchup as a -230 favorite!

Top Targets

Corey Seager, TEX (vs. Nick Nastrini) $3,700

I've had Seager in this section numerous times over the last month, and he continues to be a value under $4,000. The shortstop is having another sensational month, maintaining a .298 AVG, .343 OBP, .605 SLG, and .948 OPS across his last 30 games. His splits are even more superb, sporting a .399 OBP and 1.009 OPS against righties since the start of last year. That's terrible news for a rookie righty with an 8.39 ERA and 1.99 WHIP. If you want to stack Texas against Nastrini, Marcus Semien ($3,400), Adolis Garcia ($3,300) and Wyatt Langford ($2,900) are good pairings with Seager.

Kerry Carpenter, DET (vs. Jack Kochanowicz) $3,300

Carpenter has quietly been one of the best hitters in the AL over the last two seasons, posting a .280 AVG, .508 SLG and .848 OPS in that span. Most of that damage has come with the platoon advantage in his favor, amassing a .366 OBP, .657 SLG and 1.066 OPS against righties this year. That's remarkable considering his recent form, totaling a .311 AVG, .744 SLG and 1.102 OPS across his last 27 outings. A rookie like Kochanowicz isn't going to straw us away, accruing a 6.08 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. Parker Meadows ($3,000) is a phenomenal pairing with Carpenter, collecting a .370 OBP, .609 SLG and .979 OPS across his last 22 outings.

Bargain Bats

Jonah Bride, MIA (vs. Bradley Blalock) $3,100

It's always fun when a terrible team like Miami enters Coors Field because we always find some good value in their lineup. That's just what Bride is, forecasted to bat cleanup for a team that's projected to score 5.5 runs! He's earned that cleanup spot with his recent play, providing a .400 OBP, .523 SLG and .923 OPS in the 24 games before this series started. He's also got an OPS approaching .900 against righties in that span and shouldn't have any issues with a gas can like Blalock. We'll dive into that in the next section.

Brice Turang, MIL (vs. Hayden Birdsong) $2,800

Turang is far from an exciting option when you see his seven homers, but this speedster provides value with his steals atop the Brewers lineup. He's one of the league leaders with 37 steals, recording almost all of those against righties. That's why he's fifth among second basemen with 9.5 FanDuel points per game, and we can't overlook that he has a .282 AVG, .378 OBP and .814 OPS across his last 11 outings. In addition, Birdsong has a 7.80 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across his last four starts. With Birdsong's recent struggles, we like Willy Adames ($3,500), Jackson Chourio ($3,200) and Garrett Mitchell ($2,400) in a Milwaukee stack.

Stacks to Consider

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies (Blalock): Jake Burger ($3,800), Jesus Sanchez ($3,400), Connor Norby ($3,200) and Bride ($3,100)

Miami has the second-worst offense in baseball, but any team can go off in Coors Field. That's the most hitter-friendly park in the league, with the Marlins projected to score nearly six runs. That's the second-highest total on this slate, and it's no surprise since they're averaging 4.8 runs per game in their six meetings with the Rockies this year. Blalock looks like a good bet to raise that average, making just his fourth career start after posting an ugly 1.42 WHIP.

We have to start our Marlins stack with Burger, blasting opponents to the tune of a .392 OBP, .703 SLG and 1.095 OPS across his last 38 outings. Something happens to Sanchez when he's in Coors field, compiling a .474 AVG, 1.000 SLG and 1.500 OPS in 20 at-bats in Colorado. Norby is the prized rookie from the Baltimore trade, tallying a .400 OBP, .688 SLG and 1.088 OPS since that move.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins (Valente Bellozo): Brenton Doyle ($3,500), Ryan McMahon ($3,200) and Charlie Blackmon ($3,100)

Here we are with another Coors Field stack. We already mentioned that the Marlins are the second-highest-projected offense because Colorado is the top dog. They're projected to score six runs in this spot, scoring eight runs in back-to-back games in this series. That hot streak should continue at home against a guy like Bellozo, amassing a 6.30 ERA and 2.10 WHIP across his last two starts.

Let's kickstart our Rockies stack with their breakout bat. That's Doyle, who's on pace for nearly 25 homers and 30 steals while accumulating a .386 OBP, .569 SLG and .956 OPS at home this season. McMahon is right there with Doyle regarding home splits, posting a .342 OBP and .806 OPS at home over the last three years. Don't forget about Blackmon as the leadoff hitter, producing a .375 OBP and .897 OPS at Coors over the last two years.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.