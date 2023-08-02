MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, August 2

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The trade deadline is in the past, and now it is time for these teams to get primed for the final couple months of the regular season. Wednesday begins the next phase of this campaign with eight teams on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later.

Pitching

Kodai Senga, NYM at KC ($10,600): Now, Senga does have a 4.07 ERA on the road, compared to a 2.40 ERA at home. However, across his last four road starts he has an 1.90 ERA, so perhaps he's growing accustomed to pitching away from Citi Field. Facing the Royals is a big part of my confidence in Senga, though. Kansas City is 29th in runs scored and 28th in team OPS.

Tony Gonsolin, LAD vs. OAK ($8,400): Gonsolin may have a 4.25 ERA this year, but he's starting for the Dodgers against the Athletics -- the team that is third in runs scored is hosting the team that is last in runs scored. Gonsolin hasn't been great, but this is as close to a lock as you can find for a win Wednesday.

Top Targets

Even though he's having a "down" year, Pete Alonso ($4,200) has notched 31 home runs. He's just doing it with a .220 batting average. However, Alonso's problems have been entirely at home. Citi Field is tamping the slugger's numbers down, but he has a .944 OPS on the road.

The Cardinals did some retooling, but Nolan Arenado ($3,500) stuck around. He's hit .279 and slugged .505 this season with 22 homers on the campaign. The former Rockie has been particularly good at home, where he has an .879 OPS. At the end of June, Joe Ryan got thumped by Atlanta and it seems to have unraveled him. Over his last six starts he has a 7.62 ERA and has allowed a whopping 13 homers in 28.1 innings.

Bargain Bats

It has been a polarized season for Ryan Mountcastle ($3,000). He's really struggled against righties, more than ever before, but balanced that out with an 1.016 OPS versus lefties. Fortunately for him, the Blue Jays are trotting lefty Yusei Kikuchi out there Wednesday. In his career he has a 4.94 FIP and has allowed 1.74 homers per nine innings.

Kevin Kiermaier ($2,600) is a venerated fielder, and he can hit for average with speed. This season he's batted .270 with five triples and 11 stolen bases in 90 games. The southpaw also has an .812 OPS at home. Grayson Rodriguez and his big fastball is an all-or-nothing pitcher, but his 6.21 ERA indicates which end of that duality he's leaning toward. Additionally, lefties have hit .297 against him.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Athletics (Hogan Harris): Freddie Freeman ($4,300), Mookie Betts ($4,200), Chris Taylor ($2,800)

The Dodgers have been banged up a bit recently, but in a minor way. A "let's not risk anybody as we head into the home stretch" way. Maybe a guy or two gets rested, but that's true of any player any day of the week in theory. Harris, whether starting or serving as a bulk reliever, has a 6.07 ERA as a rookie. His road ERA is 7.15. There's a good chance this trio will be on the field Wednesday, and they can make it a long day – and maybe a short outing – for Harris.

Freeman is a lefty, but surprisingly this year he has an 1.045 OPS versus his fellow southpaws. Harris, meanwhile, has allowed lefties to hit .256 against him. I was specifically thinking of Betts and his tweaked ankle with all my caveats. However, he has a .966 OPS versus lefties and a .931 OPS at home since 2021. He was able to play Tuesday, and hit a home run, so I'm not worried. Owing to guys being banged up and a lefty starting, I expect Taylor to play Wednesday. He has 12 homers and seven stolen bases, and his .809 OPS versus southpaws makes him a clear choice for a matchup like this.

Reds at Cubs (Drew Smyly): Matt McLain ($3,900), Spencer Steer ($3,400), TJ Friedl ($3,200)

After a couple iffy outings as a bulk reliever, Smyly is starting Wednesday. His performance at Wrigley has been brutal in 2023, as he has a 5.94 ERA there. A homer-happy pitcher, the southpaw has allowed 1.50 home runs per nine innings this year, and 1.47 in his career. This could be a high-scoring game between NL Central rivals, but the edge goes to the Reds, and I like this trio in the mix.

Elly De La Cruz is a ton of fun, but, call it heresy if you like, I think McLain is the better hitter right now. He's slashed .305/.376/.527 with 11 homers and eight stolen bases, and that includes an 1.026 OPS versus lefties. Steer is another rookie putting together a good year, having hit .273 with 15 homers and nine swiped bags. In his career he has a .968 OPS versus lefties as well. Friedl is a lefty, but in his career he's posted an .890 OPS versus southpaws. Meanwhile, lefties have hit .319 against Smyly this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.