MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 7

The opening round of the MLB playoffs went by quickly. Saturday kicks off the second round, with four teams joining the party. There are four games taking place, all Game 1s and the first starting at 1 p.m. EDT. Here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. ARI ($41): Kershaw was on an innings limit, but now it's time for the future Hall of Famer to be unleashed in the opener at Dodger Stadium. The lefty was incredible at home in 2023 with a 1.53 ERA. Arizona finished 14th in runs scored, which is the lowest of the remaining playoff teams. And lefties like Corbin Carroll could be in trouble against the southpaw pitcher.

Top Target

He's had a Hall of Fame career, though Mookie Betts ($20) just compiled one of his best campaigns hitting .307 with 39 homers and 40 doubles. And while Dodger Stadium often plays well for pitchers, Betts managed a 1.094 home OPS. Merrill Kelly is in line to start for the Diamondbacks. While he doesn't allow a lot of home runs, he posted a 4.07 ERA on the road. Betts' game isn't all about going yard, so he can still excel.

Bargain Bat

Like several Twins lefties, Alex Kirilloff ($11) is only a viable fantasy option against righties as he produced an .858 OPS in those matchups. Unlike some of his compatriots, he didn't fare much better at home based on a .849 road mark. Justin Verlander recorded a 3.31 ERA in 11 starts with the Astros, but allowed nine homers during that span. When looking for bargains come playoff time, it makes sense to go with someone at a lower salary like Kirilloff who could make hard contact once and hit a homer.

Stack to Consider

Atlanta vs. Phillies (Ranger Suarez): Austin Riley ($22), Ozzie Albies ($21), Orlando Arcia ($9)

The Phillies made it through the Marlins in only two games, leaving Suarez to start Game 1. That is to the benefit of Atlanta's righties. Suarez scuffled down the stretch with a 4.86 ERA since the start of July. Key here is the fact right-handers went .278 against the Philly southpaw. Atlanta is effectively always stack-worthy, but here is my trio for Saturday.

For the third straight season, Riley slugged over .515 while topping 30 home runs. His production the last three years has been built upon a .931 OPS against lefties. Albies finished the regular season on fire with a 1.216 OPS the final three weeks. While a switch-hitter, he managed a 1.017 OPS versus southpaws in 2023. Arcia, a shortstop, is decent when a lefty is starting for the opposition based on his 1.006 OPS against and an .842 since 2021.

