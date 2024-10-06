MLB Divisional Series Picks and Props for Yankees vs. Royals and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Monday, October 7

The baseball playoffs continue Monday with two more games. Both the Guardians and Yankees look to take 2-0 leads in their respective series. Let's dig into the betting options for these games and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 64-45 (+6.57 units)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets

The Guardians dominated Game 1, winning 7-0 at home. They scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking all the life out of the Tigers. Tanner Bibee was pulled after just 4.1 innings, but the Guardians' bullpen allowed zero hits and issued just one walk over 4.1 innings.

The Guardians had the starting pitching advantage in Game 1 with Bibee facing Tyler Holton. The starting pitching advantage swings the Tigers' way in Game 2 with Tarik Skubal starting against Matthew Boyd. After posting a 0.92 WHIP during the regular season, Skubal logged six scoreless innings against the Astros in the Wild Card Round. Boyd only made eight starts during the regular season and was wild as the playoffs approached, walking eight batters over 11 innings in his last three starts. Look for the Tigers to grab an early lead and maintain it through the first five innings.

MLB Picks for Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

Tigers First 5 Innings ML (-166 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Best Bets

The Royals will try to get their first win of the series with Cole Ragans on the mound. He was excellent against the Orioles in the Wild Card Round, allowing four hits and zero walks over six innings. The excellent control was a change for him, given his 8.8 percent walk rate during the regular season. Over his final 10 regular season starts, he walked 26 batters across 58 innings.

Since Ragans can be wild, let's take a chance on a couple of members of the Yankees to draw at least one walk at plus-odds. Gleyber Torres drew two walks in Game 1, which came on the heels of his 9.8 percent walk rate during the regular season. Against left-handed pitchers, he posted an 11.8 percent walk rate. He's our first selection.

The other member of the Yankees to consider taking a chance on walking at least one time is Giancarlo Stanton, who did draw a walk in Game 1. He is much more dangerous at Yankee Stadium, where he had a .369 wOBA this year. He strikes out a lot, but he still produced an 8.3 percent walk rate this year and he has an 11.3 percent walk rate for his career.

MLB Picks for New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Gleyber Torres Over 0.5 Walks (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 Units

Giancarlo Stanton Over 0.5 Walks (+17) at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 Units

