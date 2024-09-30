MLB Expert Picks and Props for Braves vs. Mets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Monday, September 30

The regular season concludes Monday with a doubleheader between the Braves and Mets to determine the final two Wild Card spots in the National League. Let's dig into the betting market for the first game and highlight which wagers could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 61-43 (+6.55 units)

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Best Bets

Let's summarize the playoff scenarios for this doubleheader. If the Mets and Braves split the two games, both teams are in the playoffs. If one team sweeps, the team that sweeps will make the playoffs, along with the Diamondbacks.

Game 1 is a matchup between Spencer Schwellenbach and Tylor Megill. Over his last five starts, Megill has a 1.78 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Schwellenbach has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts. That included an outing against the Mets in which he allowed one run over seven innings.

Schwellenbach generally gives the Braves length, which is great for them in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He has logged at least six innings in 10 of his last 14 starts. In those 14 starts, he gave up at least two earned runs eight times. Look for him to be in this game long enough to allow at least two earned runs again.

After missing eight straight games with a back injury, Francisco Lindor has played in each of the last three games for the Mets. He had at least two hits in two of them, including Sunday's game in which he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and two stolen bases. The fact he felt good enough to steal two bases is encouraging. Lindor has a .235 ISO and a .370 wOBA on the road, so let's also roll with him to finish with at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

MLB Picks for Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets