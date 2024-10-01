MLB Wild Card Picks and Props for Brewers vs. Mets and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Tuesday, October 1

The MLB playoffs begin Tuesday with four Wild Card games. That also leaves us with plenty of wagering opportunities to consider. Let's highlight three player props that stand out from the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 62-44 (+6.26 units)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Best Bets

The Mets won Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Braves in dramatic fashion Monday. They once again must thank Francisco Lindor, who went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Over four games since returning from his back injury, he is 6-for-17 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored. He posted a .370 wOBA and a .235 ISO on the road this season, so let's start things off by taking him to record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI again.

Starting for the Brewers will be Freddy Peralta, who wasn't exactly lights-out with his 3.68 ERA and 4.16 FIP this season. After posting a 30.9 percent strikeout rate last year, that number dropped to 27.6 percent this year. In his final 10 regular season starts, he finished with six or fewer strikeouts seven times. The Brewers had the second-best bullpen ERA in the league this season, so if Peralta gets into any early trouble, they likely won't hesitate to pull him. Asking him to finish this matchup with at least seven strikeouts is a tall order.

MLB Picks for Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Freddy Peralta Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-148 at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets

The Tigers caught fire at the end of the regular season to claim a Wild Card spot. They were able to clinch before the final day, which allowed them to hold back their ace Tarik Skubal for the playoffs. He had a dominant regular season, posting a 2.39 ERA that was supported by a 2.49 FIP. He also had a 0.92 WHIP to go along with his 30.3 percent strikeout rate.

With Skubal mowing through so many opposing lineups, he logged at least six innings in 25 of his 31 starts. He faced the Astros twice and logged 6.1 innings against them in both outings. As the Tigers try to start this series on the right foot, look for them to lean heavily on Skubal and ask him to log at least six innings again.

MLB Picks for Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-160 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

