MLB Expert Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Friday, May 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for Friday, May 5

Last Article's Record: 1-1, +0.60 units

Season Record: 17-19, +0.62 units

Baseball fans in Massachusetts can sign up at BetMGM using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code to gain access to a first bet bonus worth up to $1,000. BetMGM is one of several sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Check out all the credit card betting sites in one place here at RotoWire.

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Bassitt got clobbered in his season opener but has largely been his normal self since then, logging 6+ innings in four of his last five starts. The Pirates send out Rich Hill, who continues to allow a lot of baserunners and is generally a good fade. It's a nice coin-flip price on the better team and better pitcher.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5, (FanDuel -106)

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler is an excellent home pitcher, posting a 1.85 ERA in Philly last year (two full runs lower than his road ERA) and carrying that success into this season. Red Sox starter Chris Sale has shown some signs of life recently but has largely been getting clobbered this year. There's a good chance the Phillies can grab an early lead today.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies F5 -0.5, (FanDuel -110)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Bailey Ober has been sharp since returning to the Twins rotation last week, pitching 5.2 innings of one-run ball in both starts so far. He's in a nice spot here facing Guardians starter Payton Battlefield, who has allowed 17 baserunners and seven earned runs over his last two starts, which lasted just 6.2 innings. The Twins are good value at their short price.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at Guardians

Minnesota Twins (DraftKings -120)

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Fried has been fantastic since returning from the injured, pitching scoreless baseball over his last three starts. That's just the opposite of O's starter Dean Kremer, who has allowed four or more runs in five of his six starts this year, making this a great spot for the red-hot Braves.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Braves

Atlanta Braves -1.5, (FanDuel -102)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Clayton Kershaw has been tremendous this year, allowing one run or fewer in four of his six starts (with only two runs allowed in one of the other games), while pitching at least six innings in every appearance. The Dodgers face Yu Darvish, who was good against them last year over a pretty large sample, but it's also worth noting the Dodgers are 16-7 vs. RHP this year. It's hard not to like them at the short price the way Kershaw has been pitching.

MLB Player Props for Dodgers at Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (FanDuel -118)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (FanDuel -106)

Philadelphia Phillies F5 -0.5 (FanDuel -110)

Minnesota Twins (DraftKings -120)

Atlanta Braves -1.5 (FanDuel -102)

Los Angeles Dodgers (FanDuel -118)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.