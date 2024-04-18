MLB FAAB Factor: Ryan O'Hearn Is Red Hot

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

When Robinson took those steps onto Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947, it was not just baseball history, but American history. I've had several African-American players – as well as Latin and Asian players – tell me about owing a debt of gratitude to Robinson

Newcombe often told a story about having dinner with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, and Newk was always specific in saying that it was exactly 28 days before Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Newcombe recalled Dr. King said, "I want to thank you, Jackie and Roy (Campanella) for making my job easier." Newcombe was taken aback, pointing out how Dr. King was arrested, had dogs and fire hoses directed at him and had people try to hit him with clubs and other objects. "And I made his job easier?" Newcombe incredulously asked.

With April 15 being still somewhat close in the rearview mirror on the baseball calendar, I thought it fitting to share a quick story very much related to Jackie Robinson Day. Don Newcombe, the 1949 NL Rookie of the Year and the first pitcher to also win the MVP and Cy Young Awards, was not only a teammate of Robinson's, but also often his roommate on the road. Newcombe was later the man who started the community relations department for the Dodgers and was a longtime executive until his passing in 2019. In talking to him, it always felt like talking to someone who was more than a retired former great ballplayer.

Not easy to transition from that to this week's FAAB Factor, but let's dive in.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Paul Blackburn, Oakland A's (50%)

Blackburn's scoreless-innings streak to open the season came to an end at 22.1 innings when he allowed three runs in the fourth inning against the Cardinals on April 17. He went on to finish 5.2 innings, striking out seven but allowing five walks. The right-hander did hold on to register his second victory and is one of the few bright lights for the A's.

He's entering must-start territory, though that will be tested when the A's go to the Bronx next week to play the Yankees, which is when Blackburn's next turn comes up. This will be a big test for him, as he primarily has faced lower-level offenses up to now. FAAB: $11

Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins (51%)

The rave reviews for Cabrera from spring training were tamped down by a shoulder impingement that put him on the shelf until his debut on April 15. What a coming out party, as Cabrera induced 17 swinging strikes on the way to 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed five hits and a walk, though he did not get the decision in a 4-3 loss to the Giants.

The 4-15 Marlins are looking for anything positive in the early going of the season, and the 6-foot-5 power righty might be a shining light. He takes the hill in Chicago on April 20, and while the Cubs are sixth in runs scored, the temperatures could be in the low 50s. Just right for a pitcher who topped out at 97.9 MPH in his last start to cool some hot bats. FAAB: $8

Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers (35%)

Leiter is the No. 8 prospect for the World Series champion Rangers, and in the early going of the Triple-A season struck out 25 batters in 14.1 innings. He did give up four home runs in that timeframe, so it hasn't been pure domination. Though Leiter gets the call to see if he can live up to being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

By the time most readers see these words, they'll know the result of Al Leiter's son's big league debut. More than likely, there will be at least one more start, possibly at home in a three-game series against the light-hitting Mariners next week. He could contribute in strikeouts, but don't be surprised if he's hurt by the long ball, as happens to many rookie pitchers finding their footing in the Show. FAAB: $7

Reynaldo Lopez, Atlanta Braves (48%)

It's getting to be the point where I'm starting to believe Lopez is going to stick around for a while in the Braves' rotation. The 0.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP only begin to tell the story of the 30-year-old journeyman who's on his fifth team and possibly finding a new gear. With 18 strikeouts in 18 innings – against six walks – Lopez has quieted the opposition even though his average fastball of 95.2 mph is in the 70th percentile.

After holding the Astros scoreless in six innings on April 16 – he's allowed just a single run on the season – Lopez should take the mound at home next week against the Marlins. Expect his rostership number to keep moving upward. FAAB: $6

Relief Pitcher

Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers (45%)

Alert: Possible changing of the closer guard in Texas! Y'all, let's act pronto like and throw some FAAB dollars out there! Yates has already seen a 37 percent increase in his rostership in the past couple days! A result of this last two outings being a save and the win.

The win was more telling about where Yates ranks in the pecking order of the Rangers bullpen. He entered a tie ballgame with two outs in the eighth after David Robertson had allowed the tying run to score. Robertson had appeared to be the main competition for closing duty after Jose Leclerc flamed out in the ninth inning. Yates had 41 saves in 2019 for the Padres, so he has plenty of experience in the ninth inning. FAAB: $15

Joel Payamps, Milwaukee Brewers (29%)

When Abner Uribe entered in the fourth inning of what looked like mop-up duty on April 16, it had to send fantasy managers who had him on their rosters running to the waiver wire to see who could be available.

Payamps was a find in 2023 with 27 holds and three saves subbing in for Devin Williams. Could Payamps keep the seat warm while Williams recovers from back fractures? This is worth a preemptive move, as Payamps did get the call in the ninth inning on April 17 to protect a 1-0 lead for his second save. Although Payamps has a 5.68 ERA in this small sample of 6.1 innings, all four runs he'd allowed came in one-third of an inning against Minnesota on April 3. He's worth the speculative pickup in case he holds on to the ninth inning. FAAB: $8

Catcher

Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins (21%)

Jeffers has hit between second and fourth in the injury-riddled Minnesota lineup the past six games, and went 11-for-26 with a home run, four runs and six RBI. He's even getting at-bats at DH, which is music to the ears of fantasy managers. That slash line of .292/.358/.563 is great for any position, especially backstops. FAAB: $3

Elias Diaz, Colorado Rockies (30%)

The Rockies are just 4-14 and 20th in runs scored, even playing half the games at altitude, but someone has to play for them. And Diaz is the regular behind the plate and hitting fourth or fifth in his last nine starts.

The Rockies' next 10 games are at home, so if fantasy managers are in need of a second catcher in deep leagues, Diaz could be a good option in the thin air at Coors Field. FAAB: $5

First Base

Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (24%)

Since April 9, O'Hearn is 9-for-29 with three home runs, eight runs and five RBI. He's hitting either third or fourth in the lineup in each of those games – he did sit against a lefty – and his taters came in consecutive games.

He's doing all this while making solid contact, as his average exit velocity of 94.4 is in the 96th percentile. He has a max EV of 108.8. O'Hearn also has multiposition eligibility – in the outfield – so there is little holding back fantasy managers from mimicking the jump that Colton Cowser made last week (11 to 83 percent). FAAB: $16

Gabriel Arias, Cleveland Indians (4%)

Arias is on a nice five-game run, going 9-for-19 with a home run, three runs and four RBI. All while hitting in the bottom third of the Cleveland lineup. While it's debatable whether he'll rise in the order, getting regular production from a player who qualifies at four positions could be a big help for deep leagues with daily transactions.

The Indians were expected to be one of the more popgun lineups in MLB but are surprisingly eighth in the league with 97 runs scored. Arias could be a cheap – and versatile – way to get a piece of that lineup. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (78%)

Westburg has gained in rostership by 29% in the past two days, and that number should keep climbing as fantasy managers snap up any parts of the Baltimore offense sitting around on the waiver wire.

Qualifying at both second and third base, Westburg has been a fixture in an Orioles lineup that's averaging 5.78 runs over the first 18 games. Even hitting anywhere from fifth through eighth in this nightly fireworks display in crab cake country, this former top prospect is delivering in a lineup that could produce decent to great numbers from 1-to-9. FAAB: $9

Luis Garcia

Known primarily for his stellar glove work in the minor leagues, the soon-to-be 24-year-old Garcia may be having his coming-out party with the bat in this Nationals lineup that is 25th in the league averaging 3.67 runs per game.

Garcia has gradually risen in the lineup, hitting in the heart of the lineup in the three-game series against the Dodgers. On April 15, he smashed a three-run blast off previously unhittable Tyler Glasnow. Garcia added a couple steals two days later. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels (6%)

When I sat down to write this, I didn't expect to put Rendon's name in this space. But in looking at his recent production, it's time to start making Rendon more of a "priority" for fantasy. The oft-injured third baseman has been in the lineup in all but two of the Angels' first 18 games, so possibly it was just a matter of him being healthy for him to produce.

From April 8 to 16, Rendon has hit .400 (12-for-30) and scored seven times. He's hit at the top of the Angels' lineup, in front of some guy named Mike Trout, who's also healthy and producing. Quick-acting fantasy managers could cut bait if injuries start to creep back. Even with two steals, don't expect Rendon to do much running. Some power would be nice, though. FAAB: $3

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners (53%)

When Julio Rodriguez begins to hit – and he will, A LOT – there will be a trickle-down effect throughout the Mariners' lineup. Polanco could be one of the main beneficiaries, as he's been hitting right behind the star outfielder.

This is more of a speculative pickup for fantasy teams battling injuries, especially with Polanco having multiposition eligibility. That tough stretch he's endured more than likely behind him with more than five months left in the season. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres (68%)

This is cheating a bit , as Merrill was a shortstop in the minor leagues but has played the outfield with the Padres. Merrill has started 20 of 22 games for San Diego, and he's doing it before he hits age 21 – his birthday is April 19.

Aside from his .333 average, Merrill has an impressive .405 OBP thanks to a K:BB of 12:8. He even has chipped in four steals on the season. This is the progression of what he's done in the minor leagues, as Merrill was the No. 2 prospect of the Padres, according to MLB.com. He's hitting in the 6-7-8 spots in the San Diego order that is tops in MLB in runs scored. FAAB: $11

Amed Rosario, Tampa Bay Rays (17%)

The misconception about Rosario is that he's only good against left-handed pitchers. He's making a case to stay in the lineup against righties as well, as in 35 at-bats in 2024, Rosario is hitting .343 for one home run and five RBI when facing them. Against lefties, whom he's crushed in the past, he's hitting .304.

In his last five games, Rosario is 10-for-22 with two home runs, three runs and five RBI. His rostership percentage is climbing, and should continue to do so as he remains in the lineup and hitting in the meat of the Rays' order. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Jake Fraley, Cincinnati Reds (38%)

Fraley became a popular pickup after going four consecutive games with multiple hits from April 9 to 15. The lefty-swinging outfielder has sat mostly against southpaws, though that may change after he has gone 4-for-8 with a home run against them so far.

When in the lineup, Fraley has hit fifth for the Reds. With the Angels' middling pitching staff coming to Great American Ballpark this weekend, Fraley could be a valuable pickup. FAAB: $7

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers (18%)

Coming back 11 months to the day after injuring his left labrum, Pages had an opposite-field double on the first major league pitch he ever saw on April 16. The No. 3 prospect for the Dodgers returned from surgery to have a great spring that carried over into him hitting .371 with a 1.146 OPS, five home runs and 15 RBI in 15 games at Triple-A.

Pages has an opportunity to take hold of a starting job, as Teoscar Hernandez is the only LA outfielder who's producing consistently. If he can keep hitting, he will make it hard on the Dodgers' brass to send him back down to the minors. FAAB: $8

Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals (17%)

When Winker got hurt on Opening Day and went on the IL immediately thereafter, it seemed consistent with his lengthy injury history. One of the top prospects for the Reds throughout his minor league career, Winker just couldn't find a foothold in the big leagues because he could not stay healthy.

In his last nine games, Winker is 14-for-33, good for a .424 average and 1.258 OPS. He has two homers and three RBI. Like with Rendon, ride the hot (and healthy) wave while it's happening. FAAB: $10

Esteury Ruiz, Oakland A's (63%)

It's a pretty far drop from leading the American League in stolen bases to being demoted to the minors in the first month of the next season. That's the case with Ruiz, and it's warranted, as baserunning is his only good tool. He hit just .254 last year, and his OBP was a paltry .309. You can't steal first base.

But because of his prodigious ability on the basepaths, Ruiz was able to get back to the big leagues to try and give the A's a spark. In his first start on April 17 after his recall two days earlier, Ruiz went 1-for-5 with two runs, two RBI, one home run and one stolen base. That speed factor is enough for fantasy managers to take notice. FAAB: $9