I think we can all agree that MLB easily has the best All-Star entertainment out of the major sports leagues, right? The NFL's Pro Bowl is now just a flag football game, and although I get why the league made it that way, it's not something I have any interest in watching. Then you have the NBA scrambling to change the format of its All-Star Game every year, desperate to find some way to make it resemble an actual competitive game, only to fail every time while using the majority of the broadcast for advertisements and random performances nobody asked for. Finally, we have MLB. The Home Run Derby is always exciting to watch, and the All-Star Game itself usually gets pretty close to the intensity of an actual game while featuring all the best players the sport has to offer. The only downside is that the break serves as a painful reminder that the season is (a little more than) halfway done. With that in mind, how about we look at a few players who I think could help you finish off the first half of your fantasy season on a strong note:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins (47%)

After spending the first several months of the season on the IL while finishing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Perez got off to a slow start by allowing 11 runs in 16 innings over his first four outings. He turned a corner once the calendar flipped to July, however, surrendering only one run in 11 frames while striking out 15 batters and taking home a win in each of his last two starts. The young right-hander proved he's capable of dominating major-league hitters during his rookie season in 2023, and with a fastball that still sits in the upper-90s post-surgery, I don't believe that's going to change anytime soon. FAAB: $8

Joe Boyle, Tampa Bay Rays

Boyle was outright dominant on the mound during his time at Triple-A Durham, posting a 1.73 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 96:31 K:BB over 73 innings – not bad for a guy who had a 5.12 ERA in the minors the year before. Now back up with the Rays, the 25-year-old is expected to work primarily as a bulk reliever in tandem with Drew Rasmussen going forward. Not only does Boyle's new role put him in a more favorable position to pick up wins, but it has also already been paying off, as he gave up just one unearned run while fanning seven batters over five innings during his return to the majors Sunday. FAAB: $6

Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees (21%)

Schlittler made his MLB debut Wednesday, during which he gave up three earned runs on four hits (two of which were solo homers) and two walks while punching out seven batters over 5.1 innings. While that isn't quite the best debut we've seen from a pitcher this year, it was enough to earn a standing ovation from the New York faithful as he walked off the field. With Luis Gil (lat) and Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) both still several weeks away from returning from the IL, Schlittler should be able to make a few more starts with the Pinstripes, and his minor-league track record suggests that he's a good bet to strike out quite a few batters in the process. FAAB: $2

JP Sears, Athletics (16%)

Things were looking bleak for Sears from late May to late June, but he's managed to turn things around over his last two starts, firing 11.2 scoreless frames while striking out 10 batters and picking up wins against the Yankees and Giants. The 29-year-old southpaw still owns a 4.76 ERA and 4.97 FIP on the year, which makes him a risk to go cold again at any moment, but there may be streaming potential here, as he faces an Atlanta offense Thursday that has drastically underperformed expectations. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks (12%)

Ginkel's 8.57 ERA on the year definitely isn't easy on the eyes, but it helps to know that his FIP sits all the way down at 3.89, and he's given up just two runs in nine innings since June 20. With Shelby Miller (forearm) becoming the latest victim of an injury epidemic that has been plaguing the D-backs' pitching staff this year, Ginkel is squarely in the mix to pick up a few saves over the next couple of weeks. Jalen Beeks, Kyle Backhus and Juan Morillo are also in the running for ninth-inning opportunities, but Ginkel's combination of experience and momentum could make him the slight favorite in manager Torey Lovullo's mind. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Victor Caratini, Houston Astros (9%)

Caratini's bat has begun to heat up alongside the weather, as the 31-year-old backstop carries a .345 batting average and 1.047 OPS with three homers and 11 RBI since the start of July. With no immediate end in sight for Yordan Alvarez's (hand) time on the injured list, a spot in the lineup should remain open for Caratini to serve as Houston's designated hitter for the foreseeable future. FAAB: $2

First Baseman

Romy Gonzalez, Boston Red Sox (24%)

By hitting a two-run shot against the Rockies on Wednesday, Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's slashed an absurd .459/.450/.946 with three homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 40 trips to the plate. Thanks to his torrid stretch, the 28-year-old infielder now boasts a .338 batting average on the year alongside a .975 OPS and is on pace to set career highs in nearly every major statistic. The Red Sox could have a bit of an infield logjam on their hands once Alex Bregman (quad) returns from the IL, but hot bats always have a way of cracking the lineup, and Gonzalez's extreme defensive versatility only helps his chances of starting regularly. FAAB: $4

Second Baseman

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers (23%)

Keith has been on an unbelievable run as of late, going 17-for-39 (.436) with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored over his last 11 games. Because of his surge, Detroit has begun using the 23-year-old infielder as its main leadoff man, which significantly increases his chances of coming across the plate for the club that has scored the second-most runs in the AL this year. The only downside here is that Keith will typically retreat to the bench against left-handed starters, but his output has been consistent enough to make up for the lost reps. FAAB: $3

Third Baseman

Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins (45%)

The rationale for Lewis being available in 55 percent of leagues is reasonable – the guy simply can't stay healthy, and it doesn't help that he carries a .595 OPS on the year. That being said, he's healthy now, which makes it the perfect time to buy low on a player who has a .782 OPS in his career and is only two years removed from hitting north of .300. He's batting .269 with four RBI and three runs in eight games since returning from the IL, so things may be starting to turn around for him... just don't blame me for jinxing it if he gets hurt again. FAAB: $2

Max Muncy, Athletics (6%)

He's probably not the first person who comes to mind when you read his name, but Muncy has been doing his best to make a name for himself over the past couple of weeks by going 12-for-36 (.333) with three long balls, six RBI and seven runs scored across his last 10 games. The A's may find it hard to get the 22-year-old consistent at-bats now that Miguel Andujar is off the injured list, but with the trade deadline quickly approaching, a starting infield spot could open up in the near future. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (37%)

Smith's hot streak can be tracked all the way back to the start of June, as he's slashed .325/.400/.517 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 25 runs scored across 135 plate appearances since then. Acting as the Rangers' leadoff man ahead of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien against right-handers, Smith should continue to put up strong numbers in the run column, and his fantasy eligibility at three different infield positions provides a nice boost to his value. FAAB: $3

Ha-Seong Kim, Tampa Bay Rays (5%)

Kim has played in just three games since returning from a shoulder procedure he underwent in October, but he's recorded a base hit in all three of them while also collecting an RBI, a run and a steal. The 29-year-old should be able to start at shortstop nearly every day now that he's healthy, and his base-stealing ability alone makes him worth a look in virtually all formats. FAAB: $1

Outfielder

Tyler Freeman, Colorado Rockies (18%)

Freeman hasn't slowed down at all since I first mentioned him here two weeks ago, going 15-for-34 (.441) with two RBI, three runs and three stolen bases in eight games this month. The 26-year-old outfielder missed about a month earlier in the year due to an oblique injury, but he has already set a new career high with 12 steals through 51 games. If he continues to get on base at his current rate (.425 OBP) and maintains his aggressiveness, Freeman could become a real difference-maker on the basepaths. FAAB: $4

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay Rays (35%)

Simpson has been exactly as advertised since arriving in the majors this year, maintaining a high average with minimal power and stealing bases whenever possible. The 24-year-old speedster has taken things to another level since returning to Tampa Bay on June 24, slashing .373/.400/.431 with three RBI, six runs scored and six steals in 15 games. He's been relegated to the bottom of Tampa Bay's batting order since rejoining the big club, which hurts his RBI and run potential, but his impact on the steals column is impossible to ignore from a fantasy standpoint. FAAB: $4

Masataka Yoshida, Boston Red Sox (6%)

It's only been one game, but Yoshida looked great Wednesday in his return from shoulder surgery, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored against the Rockies. There is a bit of concern right now regarding how often the 31-year-old will get to play while the Red Sox also attempt to find at-bats for Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony and Rob Refsnyder. This logjam in the outfield has kept Yoshida's price tag low, creating an opportunity to pick up a career .287 hitter for cheap and possibly get great value out of it if Boston decides to sell off some of their outfield depth – possibly even Yoshida – at the trade deadline. FAAB: $1

