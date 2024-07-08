Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injury Bug Again Hits Lewis

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Brooks Lee was called up to replace Lewis on the roster and has not disappointed. He is riding a five-game hitting streak and is batting a robust 0.474 with one home run and six RBI. Put in a claim in for Lee if he is still sitting on your

One week after the chronically injured Giancarlo Stanton headlined my column, another player with a propensity for injuries is atop this week's list. Lewis landed on the injured list with a Grade 2 adductor strain. The term adductor is used to describe the muscles better known as the groin, and the Grade 2 classification means the injury can be considered a partial or incomplete tear. As a result, considerable time is necessary for the body's healing response to fill in the gaps created at the injury site and the scar tissue to resemble anything close to healthy tissue. This is the primary reason one of the best indicators for future injury is a prior strain. Looking through Lewis' ever-growing list of ailments shows he has endured multiple injuries on his right leg including a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a strained quadriceps that sidelined him for 66 days. While neither injury directly involves the adductor muscle groups, both injuries can alter movement patterns and could have played a contributing factor with this new ailment. As a result, when Lewis does eventually return, likely in early August, he will do so with a still elevated level of injury risk.

Check Swings

Yordan Alvarez: The Astros slugger was hit on his right knee over the weekend and was unable to play Sunday against the Twins. He told reporters this is actually the second time he has been hit in this knee and that he was still battling inflammation linked to the initial contusion. Pain appears to be Alvarez's biggest limiting factor, but the new injury may exacerbate the lingering symptoms. There are no current plans for him to undergo detailed imaging, but I wouldn't be surprised if he misses additional time.

Carlos Correa: Like Alvarez, the Twins shortstop can't stay out of the way of wild pitches. Twice in the past two weeks Correa has been plunked on the right hand and wrist. The most recent came on Sunday and forced him out of Minnesota's win over Houston. The injury is currently being described as a right finger contusion, and Correa said he expects to play on Monday. However, associated symptoms like pain and swelling could worsen over time, and those invested here will need to play close attention to Monday's lineups before starting Correa.

Xander Bogaerts: The Padres will not commit to a firm return date for Bogaerts, but there is a chance he returns before the All-Star break. Out since suffering a broken left shoulder in late May, he has been able to bat and play the field for Triple-A El Paso. It was initially believed his rehab assignment would last between seven and 10 days, meaning a return next Monday is possible, if not plausible. The fracture should be healed, and the risk of re-injury will be minimal when Bogaerts does inevitably return.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber: Both Phillies players are expected back soon with Schwarber set to return Tuesday. Harper (hamstring) and Schwarber (groin) suffered mild strains on the same day but have progressed smoothly through rehab, including running without any setbacks. Harper's return could also come on Tuesday, but the team wouldn't definitively say if he will be back then or later in the week. Both will return with an increased level of inherent injury risk but remain too talented to keep sidelined in any fantasy format.

Jack Flaherty: The 28-year-old right-hander has been a surprise boost for the Tigers but has not pitched since June 27 due to soreness in his back. He has received multiple pain-killing injections since early June in the area but is feeling good enough to return to the rotation. He is tentatively slated to return Thursday against the Guardians. Flaherty hasn't exactly been a model of health over the last few years, but his shoulder has been the primary issue, not his back. However, the chronic nature of his current ailment is alarming, and those invested here should tread cautiously.

Clayton Kershaw: The Dodgers veteran ace threw a simulated game over on Sunday and will next begin a rehab assignment as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. He has been here before having previously made one rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. However, he reported soreness after that three-inning appearance and was forced to stop throwing for a full week. Hopefully this attempt goes smoother, and Kershaw can string together a series of rehab appearances that will allow him to return to the big-league club. He won't have the ceiling he once did, but Kershaw could be worth a speculative add for teams in desperate need of pitching. A return by late July is possible.

Brandon Pfaadt: Pfaadt left his most recent start after being hit in the left ankle by a 98-mph comebacker. While he couldn't avoid the ball, the Arizona right-hander did manage to avoid a serious injury. The Diamondbacks stated the current plan is for Pfaadt to make his next scheduled start, but they will monitor the ankle over the coming days. They could opt to play things conservatively if needed and hold him out through the All-Star break but for now he appears good to go.

Julio Rodriguez: The Mariners center fielder did not start on Sunday after leaving Saturday's outing with right quadriceps soreness. The team sent him for an MRI, but the imaging failed to uncover any structural damage. Consider Rodriguez day-to-day, but it looks like he avoided anything serious.

Gleyber Torres: Torres was left nursing right groin soreness after leaving Friday's game against the Red Sox and was unable to play over the weekend. The Yankees have a scheduled day off Monday, and the team believes he will be fine after the extended break. However, tightness and soreness in the area have lingered for weeks, and a trip to the IL could help Torres finely move past the ailment.