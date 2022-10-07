MLB Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, October 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Wild Card Best Bets for Friday, October 7

Last Article's Record: 1-2 -0.90 units

Season Record: 200-181-5 +28.88 units

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals

The MLB playoffs bring excitement, but you need to adjust your betting style as we will see closer moneylines, obsolete run lines and lower totals. Understand that the way teams play in the playoffs is much different than the regular season. Managers become more valuable and decisions on pitching matchups are critical.

The Phillies are starting Zack Wheeler against Jose Quintana. Both pitchers have been solid recently, with Wheeler having a 2.97 ERA over his last seven starts, but his results in two starts against the Cardinals are excellent: 0.00 ERA, 0.79 WHIP. The Cardinals made a living beating up on the NL Central as well as left-handed pitching at home, and while they'll be home for this series, they'll be facing a tough NL East righty.

The season series was won by the Phillies 4-3, with most of the games lower-scoring and close. Wheeler's dominance in the two starts this year weighs heavily on my lean tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Cardinals

Phillies for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

The Mariners took the season series 5-2, with an average score of 4-3. Each team earned a sweep in their home park. Luis Castillo had a no decision against the Jays on May 20th allowing two runs in six innings while striking out five with no walks. Alek Manoah pitched in Seattle on July 9th, going 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts, four walks, and two earned runs.

Manoah has been on fire in his last seven starts with a 0.94 ERA, 41 strikeouts, and four walks. Castillo has had some hiccups recently and has struggled on the road since being traded, posting a 4.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP in 33.2 innings.

The Jays have averaged 4.7 runs in their last 14 home games and have a significant edge on offense. With Castillo's road struggles and the Jays hot bats, I think they will be able to get to him and knock him out early.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Blue Jays

Blue Jays OVER 3.5 runs for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

In what should be the marquee pitching matchup of the Wild Card Round, Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer is a rematch from July 22 in New York, a game the Padres won 4-1. The gametime temperature looks to be around 50-52 degrees, which will help run prevention. With two ace pitchers in a pitcher-friendly park and with pitcher-friendly weather, I will go UNDER the 6 run total.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Mets

Padres/Mets UNDER 6 runs for 1.30 RW buck (FanDuel -130)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Phillies for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Blue Jays OVER 3.5 runs for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Padres/Mets UNDER 6 runs for 1.30 RW buck (FanDuel -130)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.