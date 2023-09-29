MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Friday, Sept. 29

Season: 103-129-1 -54.10 units

Prior Article: 1-4 -2.2 units

MLB fans can get ready for the stretch run of the season by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,000 when using code ROTOBONUS. Check out BetMGM and the other major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season for baseball, and we have the Braves (-285, -1.5 -130) as massive home favorites against the Nationals. Allan Winans is going against Trevor Williams in the pitching matchup. With the line so high and motivation in question I want no part of the side. We do know that this Braves offense has mashed all year. Trevor Williams has an 8.35 ERA in his last seven starts allowing 12 home runs.

The Braves have averaged 7.3 runs per game when they have been home favorites of -250 or greater. We just need them to have the lead after three innings and they are first in runs per game F3 where the Nationals are bottom five.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Braves

Braves -0.5 runs F3 for 0.75 unit (DraftKings -130)

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gets new customers $150 in bonus bets. RotoWire has the latest Massachusetts sports betting promos with generous offers across a wide variety of Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles have gone UNDER eight runs seven out of their last eight games while clinching the American League East with 100 wins. Their run over the last three years from losing 100 to winning 100 is incredible.

The Red Sox have cratered, going 4-17 over their last 21 games with a .196 batting average in nine games on the road averaging just 2.8 runs per game. They have gone UNDER the total in 12 out of their last 16.

Nick Pivetta has pitched solid, especially as a starter when he goes at least five innings (3.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 11.9 K/9).

MLB Best Bets Red Sox at Orioles

Orioles ML for 0.75 unit (BetMGM -115)

Red Sox/Orioles UNDER 8.0 runs for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -115)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have allowed less than four runs in 16 out of their last 20 games, including an 8-1-2 record at home in their last 11. Their pitching has been on point and could end up being a disruptor in the National League playoffs.

I was initially looking at just the Cubs team total UNDER 3.5, but with Collin Rea going against Kyle Hendricks I still like this game to be lower scoring, but prefer the cushion of the full-game total.

MLB Best Bets Cubs at Brewers

Cubs/Brewers UNDER 8.5 runs for 0.5 unit (BetMGM -115)

MLB Best Bets Recap