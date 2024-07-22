MLB Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Monday, July 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Monday, July 22

Hey! We are back after a brief hiatus with the All-Star break last week. There's a healthy slate of 12 games after the early tilt in the Bronx where the Yankees face the Rays. Let's see what looks good for tonight's games.

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Best Bet

Carlos Carrasco Over 3.5 Strikeouts -160 (DraftKings)

As crazy as it sounds, the under for 4.5 strikeouts here is -164 on other sites. The Tigers strike out at a 24.3 percent clip on the road against right-handed pitching -- the 9th-worst mark in baseball. Carrasco is coming off a lowly three-strikeout performance and has hit the over in three of his previous four games. The over has also hit in each of Carrasco's previous three home starts.

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Best Bet

Cincinnati Reds +1.5 Runs -160 (FanDuel)

I hate laying this much for the odds and part of me thinks that the Reds will win this game outright. That being said, I'll take the extra run and back Hunter Greene who has been fantastic as of late. He has a better road ERA (as he has every season) with a 2.53 road ERA. He is striking out a batter per inning both at home and on the road this season and the Braves strike out at a 24.3 percent clip, the fifth-highest mark in baseball. Reynaldo Lopez (the Braves starting pitcher) has a 1.88 ERA which is due for some correction as none of his stats support that ERA (FIP is 3.04).

Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Best Bet

Boston Red Sox -1.5 Runs -113 (BetRivers)

This game has a healthy over/under of 10.5 runs so typically it makes sense to stay away from the money line and bet for a couple runs for the winner. Tanner Houck has been very good this season with a 2.54 ERA and his peripheral numbers all support that ERA (2.66 FIP). He's also been better away from Fenway this season with a 1.91 ERA (0.96 WHIP) adding to the argument for him tonight. The Red Sox should be able to put up four-plus runs playing in Coors making this a good wager tonight.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap