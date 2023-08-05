MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, Aug. 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, Aug. 5

Season: 76-86-1 -33.27 units

Prior Article: 2-3 -0.30 units

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

Another opportunity to take the Orioles at plus money at home against a team with zero motivation in the Mets. The Mets are 1-5 over their last 6 with a team ERA 6.09 and WHIP of 1.66.

While the Orioles just keep winning going 19-7 last 26 with a 5.7-3.5 average runs per game and +2.2 run differential. The Mets have a 3.6-5.1 average runs per game with a -1.5 run differential in their last 21 games.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Orioles

Orioles -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians



Michael Kopech is ranked 140 out of 140 starting pitchers with at least 25 innings from June 16 to Aug. 5. The numbers are just scary bad and warrant to continue going against him. He has a 1-5 record with a 5.65 ERA, 8.92 FIP, and a 24:30 K:BB.

The Guardians faced Kopech on July 30 and got to him for three runs in five innings. I will bank on a similar result in this game tonight. The interesting piece of first five runs per game is the 30th-ranked team in the Royals average 2.0 runs per game and the Guardians are just 2.2 per game. But this is against the worst pitcher in baseball since June 16 and the total at just 2.5 feels very low.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Guardians

Guardians OVER 2.5 runs F5 (DraftKings -115)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

The Mariners are starting to play good baseball finally with an 8-2 last 10, 13-7 last 20 and 20-10 last 30 run. The Angels are 2-6 in their last eight and despite all of their trades at the deadline are struggling.

The key with the Mariners is they are starting to hit home runs to the tune of 2.0 per game in their last eight on the road along with 5.8 runs per game in that stretch. Against the numbers, they are 8-2 in their last 10 to the OVER for their team total.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Angels

Mariners OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -125)

MLB Best Bets Recap