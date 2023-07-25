MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, July 25

Season: 65-77-1 -34.92 units

Prior Article: 3-4 -1.80 units

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech has some of the worst numbers since June 16 with a 1-3 record over 18.1 innings, but a gross 24-walks-to-17-strikeouts ratio. Add in a 5.38 ERA, 8.27 FIP, and 7.65 xFIP, and this has Cubs team total OVER written all over it. He ranks 158th out of 159 pitchers in WAR during that stretch at -0.7 and would probably benefit from going back into the bullpen. The Cubs are averaging 6.1 runs per game over their last 18 games.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Cubs

Cubs OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

Cubs OVER 1.5 runs F3 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +115)

Cubs OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +105)

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

No starting pitcher is listed for the Red Sox, but word is that it will be Nick Pivetta going back into the rotation and starting tonight. While Pivetta has thrived in the "bullpen" bulk role, a lot of the success recently was against teams like the A's.

The Braves' lineup really does not care who they are facing and the amount of hard contact they produce is otherworldly. I hop back on the Braves team total OVER again, this time its juiced up to 5.5 but at EVEN money.

This is a team that is still averaging 6.5 runs per game since June 3 (5.5 since July 1).

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Red Sox

Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

Rookie Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott already has three career starts against the Brewers with the results being a mixed bag. His game scores have been 59, 26 and 72. Corbin Burnes is starting to look like the National League Cy Young winner again, as he struck out 10 and 13 over his last two starts, which included the Reds on July 14. The Brewers have owned the Reds in the season series, 9-2, outscoring them 39-27 (3.5-2.5).

With the series being close in scoring, I do not want to lay -1.5 runs or -155 here, so the first -ive run line of -0.5 at -110 on the Brewers is attractive as it puts most of the trust on Burnes over Abbott.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Brewers

Brewers -0.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

