This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks: June 23rd Best Bets & Predictions

We're going to focus on a key battle in the National League East Division to kick off our week on the right note with a prop bet or two and same-game parlay to get into the black on a Monday evening.

Braves vs Mets Props

The Braves (35-41) and Mets (46-32) square off at Citi Field for the opener of a four-game divisional series.

These teams met last week in Atlanta, and while the season hasn't gone great for the Braves, as they currently sit six games under .500, Atlanta earned a three-game sweep by outscoring New York 17-5.

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP) takes the ball for the visitors, while the Mets counter with RHP Paul Blackburn (0-1, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP) in two starts and two relief appearances.

Schwellenbach has picked up the pace lately, posting a 1-0 record and 3.68 ERA in three June outings, including seven innings in a start Tuesday which saw Atlanta win 5-4 in 10 innings. He allowed four runs, six hits and two walks in that one, with eight strikeouts.

Blackburn was on the hill Wednesday in Atlanta, coughing up four runs -- three earned -- and four hits with two walks in just 3 2/3 innings in a loss. In his past three appearances, he has allowed at least three earned runs and four or more hits while pitching four or fewer innings.

As far as the weather, it's hot all over the East Coast, and while 85 degrees might not seem hot to those in Atlanta, or in most of the south, it's quite warm for NYC. There will be a hot wind blowing 7-10 mph out to the left-center field power alley, so the heat and the jetstream will combine to be a dangerous thing for Blackburn, and to a lesser degree, for Schwellenbach.

Looking at this game, we're going to roll with the Braves to maintain their mastery over the Mets, while leaning upon the Over for our total.

For the player props, Braves 2B Ozzie Albies doesn't have a lengthy experience against Blackburn, but all of his encounters have been super positive. He is 3-for-4 in his career against the right-hander, while posting a pair of doubles, a triple and a 1.750 slugging percentage and 2.500 OPS. At plus-money, to get to plus-money, he is a good bet to get to 2+ Total Bases.

And, let's go with Blackburn to go Under 14.5 total outs, or 4 2/3 innings pitched, against the Braves at plus-money. He recorded just 11 outs in Atlanta last Wednesday, and his longest outing is five innings this season. At plus-money, Blackburn is a strong play to go low on his total outs.

MLB Best Bets