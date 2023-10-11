MLB Picks: MLB Playoff Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Playoff Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 11

Season: 116-141-2 -53.42 units

Prior Article: 1-1 -0.70 unit

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves are lucky to be even in this series as it took a late-inning comeback and spectacular catch by Michael Harris for them in Game 2 to win 5-4. Game 3 is now in Philly and Aaron Nola is on the bump against TBD. There were reports that it would be Bryce Elder, but then it was switched to AJ Smith-Shawver. Regardless of who the Braves are pitching, it will be a bullpen game.

The Phillies crowd will be electric Wednesday and Nola looked solid in his start against the Marlins, going seven innings, with three strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs. With the pitching unknown on the Braves' side and solid on the Phillies', I will lean on the home team.

Nola has averaged 96 pitches and six innings per start, unless he gets completely shelled, those numbers should hold up in Game 3. The Phillies are 9-1 in Nola's last 10 starts (5-0, 15-5 at home last five and 20), with the OVER going 6-3-1.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Phillies

Phillies ML for 1 unit (DraftKings -122)

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

I struggled with yesterday on the game as the Astros have been great on the road all year, but so had Sonny Gray. I leaned on Gray, who got shelled by the Astros and were locked in on his sweeper.

The Twins will go with Joe Ryan against Jose Urquidy and this matchup looks like it could result in some run scoring on both sides. Ryan finished the season with 4.59 ERA, 4.79 in his last seven starts and 7-3 and 15-5 in his last 10/20 at home.

The Astros' road dog data is just too strong to ignore today as they are 9-1, 14-6, and 20-10 over their last 10/20/30 games.

The Astros have been my favorite in the American League all season and will look to close out this series against the Twins today.

MLB Best Bets Astros at Twins

Astros/Twins OVER 8 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Astros ML for 1 unit (FanDuel +108)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

So like we all predicted the Diamondbacks would be up 2-0 at home in Game 3 against the Dodgers??? The Dodgers' post eason woes continue and could end tonight in a sweep.

The pitching matchup is not one you would think of in the playoffs, with Lance Lynn against Brandon Pfaadt, but this just shows how dire the Dodgers; pitching situation is and it has caught up to them.

Lynn has a 6.23 ERA in his last seven starts with 12 home runs allowed, 22 strikeouts and 12 walks. The Dbacks do not strike out and the hook will be quick. Pfaadt only went 2.2 innings in his start against the Brewers and got crushed by the Dodgers in two starts (8.2 innings, 9.35 ERA).

Both offenses should show up and early tonight, the Dodgers will have a quick hook on Lynn and will be all hands on deck.

MLB Best Bets Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Dodgers/Diamondbacks OVER 9.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -118)

MLB Best Bets Recap