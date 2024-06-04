Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox & More MLB Picks & Props for Tuesday, June 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: MLB Props for Tuesday, June 4

2024 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-5 (-2.24 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 11-11 (-0.79 RW Bucks)

We have another robust schedule on tap Tuesday, and I'm looking to get over the .500 mark again for the season with a quartet of prop bets focused on two hitters and one pitcher in enticing matchups.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets

Adley Rutschman has taken another notable step forward in his third season, producing career bests in batting average (.301) and slugging percentage (.467) through his first 55 games. The 26-year-old slugger already has 69 hits as well, and he's currently sporting an impressively modest 17.1 percent strikeout rate.

Rutschman's 25.7 percent line-drive rate is also an above-average figure that helps explain why so many of the balls he puts in play are falling. And Tuesday he'll have an enticing matchup against Blue Jays starter or primary pitcher Bowden Francis, who's slated to come off the IL and pitch against Baltimore.

Francis has pitched to plenty of contact over his first five appearances (two starts), surrendering 18 hits over 14.2 innings. He's allowed a .325 average to right-handed hitters as well, while Rutschman already has 51 singles, with over half (28) coming in right-handed matchups.

MLB Picks for Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Adley Rutschman Over 0.5 singles (-120 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets

The Cubs' Shota Imanaga has been a hit in his first season stateside, as the one-time Nippon Professional Baseball star has pitched to a 5-1 record, 1.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 0.8 HR/9 across his first 10 MLB starts.

The southpaw did take his first thumping in his most recent start at the hands of the Brewers, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. However, Imanaga not only gets a welcomed break in the terms of the caliber of opponent Tuesday, but he'll also be toeing the rubber at home, where he's been nearly unhittable – Imanaga has pitched to a 2-0 record, 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 0.6 HR/9 across 30 innings at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox own a .220 average, .275 wOBA, 77 wRC+ and 25.7 percent strikeout rate across 175 plate appearances versus left-handers on the road since May 1. Imanaga has also recorded at least 18 outs in six of his first 10 starts, including at least 19 in four of those outings.

He's also recorded at least seven strikeouts on six occasions as well, putting that prop at plus money on my radar as well.

MLB Picks for White Sox vs Cubs

Shota Imanaga Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (+143 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Shota Imanaga Over 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets

The Rockies took a 13-3 drubbing from the Reds at Coors Field on Monday night, but as any MLB bettor knows, the tables could easily be turned 24 hours later. Colorado is facing a talented but inconsistent starter in Frankie Montas, and it just so happens Ryan McMahon has the type of profile that has frequently given the hard-throwing right-hander trouble.

Montas has typically struggled versus lefty hitters over the course of his career, allowing a .265 average and .339 wOBA in that split. The issues have been even more pronounced this season, when Montas has pitched to a .291 BAA, .380 wOBA (.416 on the road), 1.8 HR/9 and 5.94 FIP against lefty bats.

Meanwhile, McMahon has been one of Colorado's best hitters, posting a career-best .284 average and .841 OPS. He's ironically enjoyed his most success on the road, but McMahon has also thrived in a small sample against Montas by going 4-for-4 with a pair of singles and doubles apiece.

McMahon has 101 total bases in 58 games, and he owns .358 and .509 wOBAs against the four-seam and the sinker, two of Montas' most-often-thrown pitches to left-handed batters. Reds relievers have also pitched to a .314 BAA and .348 wOBA against lefty bats in the last two weeks of play, furthering the case for McMahon's prop.

MLB Picks for Reds vs. Rockies

Ryan McMahon Over 1.5 Total Bases (+104 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

