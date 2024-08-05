MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 5

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Monday brings a somewhat limited slate consisting of just nine games across baseball. Still, there are some great options to target on PrizePicks. Let's highlight four of the best ones to consider.

Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. MIN: More Than 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed

It has been a disaster of a season for Hendricks, who has a 6.86 ERA and a 5.37 FIP. After allowing just 0.9 HR/9 last year, he has given up 1.8 HR/9 this season. He has compounded things by posting a 1.48 WHIP that is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Hendricks has given up at least two earned runs in six of his last seven starts. As bad as his 1.42 WHIP on the road is this season, he has a 1.56 WHIP at home, which is where he will face the Twins. They have one of the most potent lineups in baseball, hitting the ninth-most home runs and being tied for the fifth-most runs scored. This has the potential to be another ugly outing for Hendricks.

Royce Lewis, MIN at CHC: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Piling on Hendricks, look for Lewis to have a big night at the plate. He has been one of the Twins' most dangerous hitters, recording a .398 ISO and a .434 wOBA. He has appeared in just 33 games, but he has already hit 13 home runs. While he doesn't have a platoon advantage against Hendricks, he has a career .324 ISO and .407 wOBA versus right-handed pitchers, so that's not anything to be concerned about.

Tyler Fitzgerald, SF at WAS: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

The Nationals continue to start Patrick Corbin, mostly because of his massive contract. He has been awful again, posting a 5.88 ERA and a 4.43 FIP. In his last start, Corbin gave up 11 runs (10 earned) over three innings against the Diamondbacks. He's not fooling many batters, posting a 16.8 percent strikeout rate and allowing a 46.3 percent hard-hit rate.

The hottest hitter on the Giants is Fitzgerald, who has grabbed hold of a starting job. Over his last 15 games, he is 20-for-57 (.352) with nine home runs and two doubles. Right-handed hitters have posted a .370 wOBA versus Corbin this season, so look for Fitzgerald to stay hot.

JP Sears, OAK vs. CWS: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs

The White Sox have lost 20 games in a row and their lineup is a wreck. They have scored three or fewer runs in 14 of their last 16 games. They have scored 352 runs as a team this season. The next-worst team in that department is the Marlins, who have scored 408 runs. The White Sox's team OPS is an abysmal .620.

Looking to exploit the White Sox's offensive woes will be Sears, who hasn't exactly been great with his 4.53 ERA and 4.61 FIP. He has logged at least six innings in just three of his last six starts, but in two of those six outings, he just missed that threshold by pitching 5.2 innings. He has the potential to breeze through a terrible lineup, which puts him in a good position to throw at least six innings.

