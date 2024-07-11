MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 11

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There will be several games with early start times Thursday. However, let's focus our attention on the evening slate of games and highlight some of the best options to target on PrizePicks.

Rafael Devers, BOS vs. OAK: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Devers has a .964 OPS that is on pace to be the highest mark of his career. His 14.5 percent barrel rate and 53.0 percent hard-hit rate are both the second-highest marks of his career. He has been especially hot of late, going 19-for-50 (.380) with a .456 OBP and seven home runs over his last 13 games.

Trying to slow him down will be Luis Medina, who has a 1.54 WHIP this season. Not only is his 11.5 percent walk rate alarming, but he has just a 15.9 percent strikeout rate. In what has the potential to be a high-scoring game for the Red Sox, Devers could lead them with another juicy stat line.

Jose Altuve, HOU vs. MIA: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

There has been no slowing down Altuve, who is 40-for-110 (.364) with four home runs and six doubles over his last 26 games. During that span, he also recorded 19 runs scored and 20 RBI. It's noteworthy that he will face the Marlins in Houston, where he has a .219 ISO and a .387 wOBA this season.

Starting for the Marlins will be Roddery Munoz, who has shown a lack of command during his time in the majors. Over his 44.1 innings, he has walked 24 batters on his way to posting a 1.47 WHIP. If that wasn't bad enough, he has also given up 15 home runs already. More-than is the way to go here with Altuve.

Anthony Rendon, LAA vs. SEA: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Rendon has been limited to 22 games this season because of a hamstring injury. Over three games since making his return, he is just 2-for-12 with a double. He has shown very little power this season, recording a .049 ISO to go along with his disappointing .292 wOBA.

Things won't get any easier for Rendon when he takes on Luis Castillo. When he faced the Angels in June, Castillo allowed just two hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings. He generally does a good job of keeping hitters off base, recording a 1.18 WHIP this season and a 1.18 WHIP for his career. Look for Rendon to struggle again.

Jorge Mateo, BAL vs. CHC: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Mateo brings a lot of speed into the batter's box. The problem is, he has a difficult time getting on base to utilize it. He is only batting .229 with a .292 wOBA this season. That's actually a slight improvement over his career .224 average and .278 wOBA. He has been in an even worse funk lately, hitting 2-for-21 over his last seven games. Both of those hits were singles.

The Cubs will send one of their best starters to the mound in Justin Steele. After shaking off the rust in his initial return from the injured list, Steele has allowed 11 runs (nine earned) over 42 innings in his last six starts. Over those 42 innings, he allowed just 27 hits. After posting a 1.17 WHIP last year, he has a 1.00 WHIP this season. This is not a matchup that works in Mateo's favor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.