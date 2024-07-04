MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 4

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are 15 games set to be played across baseball Thursday, most of which have early start times. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Christian Yelich, MIL at COL: More Than 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Yelich is having a monster series at Coors Field. He has at least two hits in each of the first three games, going 7-for-13 overall. He also totaled two doubles, a triple, a home run and three runs scored. In terms of this option, he finished with at least three combined hits, runs and RBI in all three games.

Up next for Yelich is a matchup against Cal Quantrill, who has a 3.78 ERA over 17 starts. However, his 4.54 FIP indicates that he hasn't pitched that well. At home, he has produced a 4.96 FIP and a 1.38 WHIP. With how hot Yelich is right now, more-than is the way to go here.

Marcell Ozuna, ATL vs. SF: Less Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

With a few of the Braves' key hitters struggling at the start of the season, Ozuna carried their lineup. However, he has gone cold as we approach the All-Star break. Over his last 13 games, he is 7-for-44 (.159) with just one home run. His 18.2 percent walk rate during that stretch is impressive, but his 32.7 percent strikeout rate certainly was not. He has struck out two teams in each of his last four games.

The Giants will send their ace Logan Webb to the mound in this matchup. He has logged at least six innings in 10 straight starts. During that stretch, he produced a 2.86 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. For his career, he has limited right-handed hitters to a .285 wOBA. This is not an ideal situation for Ozuna to break out of his slump.

Andy Pages, LAD vs. ARI: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Pages has been serviceable since the Dodgers called him up from the minors, but his .156 ISO and .315 wOBA don't exactly stand out. He has torched left-handed pitchers to the tune of a .389 wOBA. However, righties have held him to a .293 wOBA.

Pages will be facing a difficult righty in Zac Gallen for this game. In his first start off the injured list, Gallen threw six scoreless innings against the Athletics. He allowed just one hit and one walk along the way, lowering his WHIP to an excellent 1.07 for the season. Pages is going to be fighting an uphill battle in this matchup.

Miguel Rojas, LAD vs. ARI: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Staying with the Dodgers facing Gallen brings us to Rojas. He only has a .088 ISO and a .284 wOBA versus right-handed pitchers during his career. He also has some concerning home and road splits this season. On the road, he has .364 wOBA. At home, he has just a .297 wOBA. Let's also roll with Rojas to have a lackluster offensive showing.

