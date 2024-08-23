MLB Expert Picks and Props for Blue Jays vs. Angels and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Friday, August 23

Friday brings a loaded slate consisting of 15 games. That leaves us with a ton of betting options to sift through. Here are three player props that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 47-29 (+8.92 units)

Don't miss out on the best sportsbook promos to boost your bankroll from all of your favorite sports betting apps. The BetMGM bonus code provides a first-bet bonus worth as much as $1,500 for new users.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets

This is going to be a favorable game for the Blue Jays to be productive at the plate. Starting for the Angels will be Jack Kochanowicz, who has made the jump straight from Double-A to MLB. He wasn't overpowering at Double-A, recording 86 strikeouts over 102 innings this year. He has made four starts for the Angels, posting just seven strikeouts over 20.2 innings.

Kochanowicz has given up at least six hits in all four of his starts while walking a total of seven batters. The first hitter we'll target on the Blue Jays is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is on fire at the plate. Across his last 33 games, he is 51-for-125 (.408) with 13 home runs and 14 doubles. Let's start by taking him to go over 1.5 total bases.

While he doesn't have the same power Guerrero does, Spencer Horwitz has a .342 wOBA and a good eye at the plate. He has posted a 10.9 percent walk rate and just a 17.6 percent strikeout rate. Against right-handed pitchers, he has a .201 ISO and a .374 wOBA. Let's also take him to have at least two combined hits, runs and RBI.

MLB Picks for Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Spencer Horwitz Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-145 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB odds constantly shift, so ensure you have the most competitive and updated odds when placing your bets on the best sports betting sites. Use the DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets

Xavier Edwards hit for a high average throughout his time in the minors. Across 93 games at Triple-A last year, he hit .351 with a .402 wOBA. After batting .330 with a .371 wOBA at the same level this year, he was called up to the Marlins. The jump has not proven to be too difficult for him, given he is batting .345 with a .377 wOBA over 46 games. Not only does he have a 12.9 percent walk rate, but his strikeout rate is only 15.4 percent.

Edwards' ability to make contact should make him a difficult matchup for Kyle Hendricks, who will start this game for the Cubs. Hendricks has a 1.42 WHIP, giving up 110 hits over 96.1 innings. The Marlins' lineup has increased upside with Hendricks having a 6.23 ERA and a 5.27 FIP. Expect Edwards to have one of their better stat lines.

MLB Picks for Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Xavier Edwards 0ver 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-155 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap