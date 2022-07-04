This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, July 4

Last Article's Record: 1-2

Season Record: 18-14

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Steele has a 1.48 WHIP and that doesn't exactly match his 4.39 ERA. He's been racking up walks (4.13 K/9IP) and that's a recipe for disaster and not pitching deep into games. I don't think he gets a lot of strikeout in this game so I'm going to go with the under (5.5 strikeouts, -130) here

MLB Best Bets for Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

UNDER 5.5 (-130) strikeouts Justin Steele

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Johnny Cueto is on the wrong side of 36 and has allowed three or more earned runs in six of his last seven starts. That says to me taking over 2.5 earned runs here makes a lot of sense. The Twins are 12th in baseball with 364 runs and will get nine innings of at-bats being on the road tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Johnny Cueto OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-150)

Colorado Rockies [LOGO at Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urias has been a beast this season with a 2.64 ERA and hasn't allowed a home run in any of his last three starts. He just beat this Rockies team and now gets them at home which is a huge park upgrade. Colorado strikes out the 12th-most in baseball against left-handed pitching on the road while the Dodgers have the 12th-best wOBA against left-handed pitching. Look for the Dodgers to win by multiple runs here.

MLB Best Bets for Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs (-130)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Justin Steele UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Johnny Cueto OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-150)

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Runs (-130)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.