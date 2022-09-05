MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, September 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks for Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! I finally got back on the winning track last week and will hopefully continue to do so today. There are a lot of games spread across the day being the holiday so let's see what looks tasty.

Last Article's Record: 2-1

Season Record: 27-28

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

Woohoo! We have a game in Colorado with a juicy over/under of 11 runs. Both team can be expected to score 5-6 runs in this game according to Vegas and the pitching matchup shows there's upside for more than that. While he's past his prime, I love looking to Charlie Blackmon in Coors games, especially against right-handed pitching. He has a .357 wOBA at home this season and Adrian Houser won't last long in this game turning it over to the bullpen by the fifth inning. I went back and forth on whether to take Blackmon for over 1.5 bases (-115) or to record an RBI (+120) and ultimately decided to go with the better odds, although I think both are good bets.

MLB Player Props for Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon OVER 0.5 RBI +120 DraftKings

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

I'm not sure people realize how good Blake Snell has been of late. He had one terrible outing against the Guardians two games ago and even with that outing he has a 2.91 ERA (1.22 WHIP) over his last 60 days. Snell has a great home matchup against the Diamondbacks who are in the bottom-10 of the league against left-handed pitching for strikeouts (23 percent) and wOBA (.301). Ryne Nelson will be on the mound for the DBacks and he's not a huge prospect but has had home run issues in the minors this season. If you want to be risk-averse, you can find the Padres Money Line at -215 on DraftKings (it's as high as -230 in other places) but I'd prefer to take them -1.5 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres -1.5 Runs -105 DraftKings

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

It's always fun to bet on Mike Trout, right? I've seen this happen a lot this season and sometimes the odds don't make sense. You can wager Trout to record an RBI (+120) but his anytime home runs odds are as low as +210 in some spots. Wouldn't it make more sense to ignore the home run odds and bet double on the RBI odds? I'm going to go even more conservative here though and just take him for over 1.5 bases here. Trout will be facing lefty Tyler Alexander who has allowed six home runs in his last four starts. Trout crushes lefties and Alexander has been destroyed by right-handed hitting this season (.347 wOBA). You get the idea.

MLB Player Prop Picks for Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout OVER 1.5 bases -115 FanDuel

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.