MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, September 13

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for September 13

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-1 +3.00 units

Season Record:175-157-5 +30.8 units

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

As hard as it is to say, I think we get value here on the Astros being on the road and with rookie Hunter Brown in his second start. But if there is one thing you can guarantee its the Astros developing great starting pitching. The Astros are heading towards a potential World Series run while the Tigers are just playing out the string.

The Tigers are 5-13 last 18 at home with just 7 homeruns, .308 slugging percentage, and 2.7 runs per game. The UNDER is 10-1-2 in their last 13 games at home as underdogs.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Astros

Astros -1.5 for 1.33 RW buck (BetMGM -133)

Astros/Tigers UNDER 8 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

One of the best ways to find value in betting baseball totals is finding a game with a high total based on the reputation of the starting pitchers, but the teams are trending significantly UNDER.

We have a posted total of 8.5 in the Orioles / Nationals game with Dean Kremer vs. Cory Abbott. This feels like they just threw up an 8.5 without much thought to the teams involved.

The Orioles have gone UNDER the total in 18 out of their last 26 games. The UNDER is 10-3 in Kremer's last 14 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Nationals

Orioles/Nationals UNDER 8.5 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Since July 15th, the Cardinals have been on a 20-4 SU run at home averaging 5.7 runs per game and allowing 3.4. Adding to this run, Jordan Montgomery is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his last 7 starts. This is a bullpen game for the Brewers with Matt Bush starting.

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Cardinals

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

