MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, August 31

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets for August 31

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.65 units

Season Record:163-149-4 +23.76 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

The Cardinals opened as -240 road favorites with a total of 9. The total quickly moved to 9.5 and that is the direction I am going to follow. I really want to focus on just the Cardinals in this spot, but I can see why people will take over 9.5 runs for the game.

We get one of the best hitting ballparks (Great American Smallpark) and a high money line favorite/total. The Cardinals smash left-handed pitching and rank in the top 3 in almost every category.

We have Mike Minor on the hill for the Reds who is left-handed and has an ERA around 6.00 on the season. The Cardinals lit him up for five runs in 4.0 innings on July 23 and have scored at least 5 runs in seven out of the 10 games in the season series.

Key Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis's last 5 games

St. Louis is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati's last 8 games when playing St. Louis

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Reds

Cardinals OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Cardinals OVER 5.5 runs for 1.08 RW buck (FanDuel -108)

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

I have been looking to bet the Marlins and their games UNDER as much as possible since the trade deadline. We get another situation again Wednesday night, with a strong opposing pitcher in Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. Rasmussen has a 1.89 ERA over his last 7 starts and even better in his last 3 with 24 strikeouts to just 2 walks.

The total opened 6.5 and went to 7 which will end up being in our favor. 6.5 totals give very little margin of error, but getting that extra 1/2 run is key when grinding out a profit long term. I would have loved to take Marlins UNDER 1.5 runs F5 but the juice of -155 was just too high for my liking.

Key Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Miami's last 14 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Miami's last 25 games

The Marlins have scored 4 runs or fewer in 27 out of their last 30 home games

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Marlins

Rays/Marlins UNDER 7 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Marlins UNDER 2.5 runs for 1.0 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.