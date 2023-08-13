Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, August 13

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Sunday, August 13

Written by 
John Ryan
August 13, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Free MLB Picks for Sunday, Aug. 13

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies were defeated 8-1 in Game 2 of their three-game inter-league series against the Minnesota Twins. This will be the rubber game since the Phillies hammered the Twins on Friday by a final score of 13-2. Over the past three seasons, the Phillies are 11-4 at home (averaging a -133 wager) when coming off a game in which they scored exactly one run in a home loss. This season, they're 4-0 in such games.

A Money-Machine Situational Betting System 

Betting on home teams that have played 10 consecutive games without committing more than one error in any of them who are facing a foe that hit four or more home runs in their previous game has earned an outstanding 97-50 record (66 percent) over the past five seasons, averaging a –101 wager and earning a 23 percent ROI. 

Situational Trends and Angles 

The Phillies are 12-6 in home games, averaging a –120 wager, when facing a foe that hit four or more home runs in their previous game. The Twins are 7-12, averaging a 111-dog bet, in road games after hitting 4 or more home runs in their previous game. Noteworthy is that the Phillies are 6-1 averaging a –132 wager and earning a 47 percent ROI in games following one in which both Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott failed to record a hit this season. 

The Phillies are playing their final home game of a 10-game stretch. They are 6-3 this season and 24-13 across the past three seasons when playing their final home game of a homestand .  

Left-handed Ranger Suarez will have the ball for the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. He's making his 17th start and has posted a decent 3.96 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, with the team going 9-7 in his starts. He's shown a much higher performance level in his last two starts, allowing two earned runs in a 5-4 team loss to the Washington Nationals and allowing just one earned run in a 3-1 win on the road over the division rival Miami Marlins.   

Player Prop Thoughts, Situations, and Opportunities 

In yesterday's 8-1 loss, the Phillies Bryson Stott had no hits. He is batting .299, ranking fifth-best in the NL this season, and leads the Majors with 70 hits with two strikes in the count. He has had 169 at-bats with runners on base and is batting a terrific .320 this season in those situations. Since May 10, he has gone back-to-back-to-back games without a hit just one and only three back-to-back hitless games. In the 18 games following a hitless performance, he's recorded 23 hits.
 
Bet Bryson Stott to get a hit –250 at PointsBet 
Bet Bryson Stott to get a double +425 at Bet365 

The Phillies' Kyle Schwarber may be hitting only .184 this season, but he has a much more meaningful .326 on-base-percentage. He ranks second with 87 walks, trailing only Juan Soto, who has 99 free passes. Amazingly, Schwarber has eight more walks than hits (79).

Schwarber has had 24 games in which he had no hits and no walks. He had one stretch of three consecutive games in which he never got a hit or walk back in May, but since has been on base at least once following a hitless and walkless game. 

Bet Kyle Schwarber to hit a home run +340 at FanDuel 

MLB Best Bets Recap

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 13
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Cardinals Flying High
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Cardinals Flying High
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Dancing with Myself
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Dancing with Myself