MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, May 25

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for May 25

There will be 10 games played across baseball on Thursday, four of which have afternoon start times. As we focus our attention on the evening slate of games, here are some wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 5-6 (-1.84 units)

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Rizzo has been on fire for the Yankees. While the Yankees lost Wednesday, he came through with another hit and an RBI. Over his last 20 games, he is 29-for-83 (.349) with six home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored. He recorded at least two hits + runs + RBI in 16 of those games. He has a favorable opportunity to remain hot in a matchup against Kyle Gibson, who doesn't miss a ton of bats with his career 18.5 percent strikeout rate.

Starting for the Yankees will be Clarke Schmidt, who has been terrible against left-handed hitters. They have a .452 wOBA against him this season and a .407 mark against him during his career. Two hitters who could take advantage of his struggles are Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson. Mullins has been one of the Orioles' most productive hitters, batting .275 with 39 RBI and 24 runs scored across 49 games. While Henderson's overall numbers aren't great, he is 11-for-36 (.306) with two home runs, three doubles and a triple over his last 11 games. That has included him getting at least one hit in nine of those 11 games.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles

Anthony Rizzo over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Gunnar Henderson to record a hit (-145 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Cedric Mullins over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

The Athletics can't score. They have produced the third-fewest runs in baseball while registering the third-worst OPS. Part of their issues has been an inability to make contact that has caused them to strike out the second-most times. Their struggles have continued against the Mariners with them scoring a total of five runs over the first three games of this series.

Looking to capitalize on their futility will be Logan Gilbert, who has a 3.81 ERA and a 2.68 FIP. His strikeout rate has increased to 30.6 percent, while his WHIP checks in at just 1.00. His ability to keep hitters off base has helped him log at least six innings in six of his nine starts. That includes an outing against the Athletics earlier in the season in which he allowed two runs and had six strikeouts over six innings.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics

Logan Gilbert over 17.5 outs recorded (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

