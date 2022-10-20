MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Astros-Yankees Game 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Props for ALCS Game 2

Last Article's Record: 5-4 +4.15 units

Season Record:214-199-5 +27.3 units

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Just one game on the slate today, but I expect more of the same with the Astros coming out on top, especially with how the Guardians were able to get to Luis Severino early. Framber Valdez struck out seven Yankees on June 23rd and comes into tonight on almost a full week of rest which means he probably goes a full six innings. Severino had two starts against the Astros this year going 12 innings with 11 strikeouts, 4 walks, and 5 earned runs. The Astros have won 4 in a row at home against the Yankees and are 21-5 in Valdez's last 26 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +145)

Astros OVER 3.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (FanDuel -120)

Framber Valdez OVER 5.5 strikeouts for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +102)

