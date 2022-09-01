MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Thursday, September 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: MLB Player Props and Expert MLB Picks for Thursday, September 1

Last Article's Record: 2-2, -0.28 units

Season Record: 65-71, -3.46 units

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Logan Gilbert to record a Win, +195

Good value on the Mariners starter here, with Seattle listed at a -155 road favorite over the Tigers. Gilbert seems to be rounding back into top form recently, as he hasn't allowed a single walk in either of his last two starts. He has also completed the required 5.0 innings in 25 of his 26 total starts this year, with 5.0 innings being on the low side of course. It doesn't take much imagination to see the Mariners winning this game, so let's take the almost 2/1 price that Gilbert can pitch relatively deep into the game, and that the Mariners can hold a lead for the remaining 2-3 innings. Much better deal than laying -155.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Tigers

Logan Gilbert to record a Win, +195

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

New York Mets +118 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Seems odd that the Mets would be a home underdog today, as well as Chris Bassitt has been pitching, and with Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw making his first start in a month after being activated off the IL. It's worth noting the Mets have won each of Bassitt's last six starts, and it's also worth noting that Bassitt generally pitches much better at home (2.75 ERA and 1.04 WHIP at home, compared to a 4.12 ERA and 1.26 ERA on the road). This game appears a toss-up at worst; good value on the home Mets.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Mets

New York Mets +118

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider over 7.5 strikeouts, +100

As most everyone knows by now, Spencer Strider is a strikeout machine who is capable of going off for double-digits at any time (even in limited innings). While the Rockies generally don't strike out a lot, note that Strider has been pitching a little deeper into games of late, logging 6+ innings in four of his last six starts (while hitting the 100-pitch mark in each of his last two starts). Also note that Strider has covered this number in four of his last five home starts, even while facing low-strikeout teams like the Mets and Astros. With Strider listed as a heavy -380 favorite in this game, let's take +100 that he can get to eight strikeouts tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Braves

Spencer Strider over 7.5 strikeouts, +100

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.