MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for World Series Game 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

World Series Bets: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Phillies-Astros Game 4

Last Article's Record: 0-3 -3.71 units

Season Record: 216-207-6 +21.30 units

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies

The Astros find themselves in a position they have not seen all year long and that is with their backs against the wall. They are down 2-1 in the series and on the road for Game 4. Aaron Nola has struggled in his last 2 starts albeit both on the road with 9 innings, 13 earned runs, and 4 home runs allowed. Here's the key, his HR/9 is 1.1 at home vs. 0.6 on the road. I see some homers tonight, especially with the left-handed Astros hitters, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. Cristian Javier has not started a game since October 22 and while 10 days rest might sound great, I am concerned about how long of a leash he has in this game.

I am going with the Astros here and there is nothing technical about it, I just see this series getting pushed to 7 games and this is a must-win for them.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for World Series Game 4

Astros ML for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Phillies/Astros OVER 7.5 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Yordan Alvarez to hit a home run for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +300)

Kyle Tucker to hit a home run for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +475)

