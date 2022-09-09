This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, September 9

Last Article's Record: 0-3-1 -3.68 units (all 3 losses on the run line by 0.5)

Season Record:172-156-5 +27.8 units

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Anytime you can get the Dodgers at close to even or plus money on the run line, you have to take it. We get that tonight with Dustin May vs. Mike Clevinger and the Dodgers are a juicy -1.5 +100 on DraftKings. The Dodgers have owned the Padres over the last year with a 17-3 record as a favorite. Clevinger got roughed up by Los Angeles on August 6th and September 4th, posting an 11.25 ERA over 8.0 combined innings. On the other side, May got roughed up by the Padres on September 2nd, serving up six earned runs over 5.0 innings. I am going to lean on the historical play here and also the recent trend of the Dodgers smashing run lines under -140.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Padres

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

The key to long-term success in sports betting is finding value and taking advantage of it. We get that here with the team total on the D'backs, which comes in at just 4.5 runs – albeit with a -130 price tag. Still, whenever you can get a team total under 5 at Coors Field, it warrants a deeper dive.

What is pushing this total down is the fact that combined scores of games at Coors have been going under. However, if you look at the Diamondbacks, they tend to go over. They have only played four games in Colorado this year but scored seven, three, seven and nine runs in those contests.

When the total at Coors is UNDER 11 runs, it has gone OVER 10 times in 15 chances this year.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Rockies

Diamondbacks OVER 4.5 runs for 1.3 RW bucks (DraftKings -130)

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

HAPPY CORBIN day!!!

Well, more like UN-Happy Patrick Corbin day for him, as his record this year is well documented. What really stands out are Corbin's head-to-head numbers against the Phillies. Corbin posted a 9.43 ERA over his last five starts against Philadelphia, recording 16 strikeouts nine 9 walks and TWELVE home runs in 21.0 innings. Yes, you read that right. So, let's double dip with an OVER on the team total and F5.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Phillies

Phillies OVER 4.5 runs for 1.4 RW bucks (DraftKings -140)

Phillies OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.15 RW bucks (DraftKings -115)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.