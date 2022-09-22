MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for September 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for September 22

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-2 +0.62 units

Season Record:188-167-5 +33.78 units

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

I usually stay away from games like these especially on the sides because it is two teams with nothing to play for. But I did like the pitching matchup of Hayden Wesneski vs. Mitch Keller and I saw a line move on the total that went from 8.0 to 7.5.

This had me looking at the UNDER, and boy did we find a gem. Both teams are trending heavily on UNDERs over the last three weeks. The Cubs are 10-3 to the UNDER in their last 13 games and both teams are only averaging about 3.2-3.3 runs per game over the last 3 weeks. With both offenses struggling and two decent starting pitchers, I will look at UNDER. I was hoping to get 8 here, but it was at -140.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Pirates

Cubs/Pirates UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel -108)

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

I have written about this series before when the Jays play in Tampa. There are strong trends on the UNDER in the series as the Jays see a significant negative park shift. The Rays are trending UNDER in their last 21 games (14/7), and the series has seen 11 out of the last 13 go UNDER.

Jose Berrios has struggled this year, but his recent outings have shown improvement and his two starts against the Rays have been decent with a 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP.

A lot of the totals in the past have been in the 8.0-8.5 range, and get a 7.5 here but I would still play it at 7.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Rays

Blue Jays/Rays UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.1 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

I'm a big trends guy, and some days things just fall into place and everything ends up the same. More of the UNDER theme here as the Astros are 17-7 to the UNDER in their last 24.

We get Justin Verlander vs. Kyle Bradish as the pitching matchup and of course we know about JV, but Bradish has a 2.93 ERA in his last 7 starts. He is coming off a gem against the Astros on August 22 where he went 8 innings with 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, and 2 walks. That is enough for me to go back to the well on the UNDER here again.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Orioles

Astros/Orioles UNDER 7 runs for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.